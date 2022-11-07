Mercedes senkt in China Preise für wichtige Elektro-Modelle. Ölbranche belohnt Anleger dank Milliardengewinnen mit Dividenden. Netflix meldet Erfolge für "Im Westen nichts Neues" und "The Crown". SpaceX in Finanzierungsrunde offenbar mit Milliardenbewertung. Ford muss Komponenten für Bau von E-Autos selbst produzieren. Roche erhält Notfallzulassung für Affenpockenvirus-Test in den USA.