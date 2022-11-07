  • Suche
Alstom Aktie

25,04EUR
+0,99EUR
+4,12%
11:48:04
STU
24,50CHF
+1,11CHF
+4,76%
12:32:46
BRX

WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475

16.11.2022 11:51

Alstom Buy (UBS AG)

Alstom Buy
Alstom

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Alstom nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 37 Euro belassen. Margen und Barmittelzuflüsse der Franzosen hielten sich gut, schrieb Analyst Guillermo Peigneux Lojo am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion auf Geschäftszahlen. Der Ausblick werde optimistischer./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2022 / 07:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2022 / 07:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Alstom Buy

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
37,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
24,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
50,77%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
25,04 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,76%
Analyst Name:
Guillermo Peigneux Lojo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
32,08 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

11:51 Uhr Alstom Buy UBS AG
11:36 Uhr Alstom Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:01 Uhr Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.11.22 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.10.22 Alstom Buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.

mehr Alstom S.A. News
