|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
37,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
24,54 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
50,77%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
25,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,76%
|
Analyst Name:
Guillermo Peigneux Lojo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
32,08 €
