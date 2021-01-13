  • Suche
Danone Aktie WKN: 851194 / ISIN: FR0000120644

53,02EUR
-0,78EUR
-1,45%
16:47:41
STU
12.01.2021 14:01

Danone Sell (UBS AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Danone auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 45 Euro belassen. Die Aussichten der europäischen Konsumgüterkonzerne für 2021 seien wegen der eher schwächeren Vorjahreswerte positiv, schrieb Analyst Nik Oliver in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Allerdings sei das Tempo der erwarteten Erholung noch höchst ungewiss. Die Sektorbewertung erscheine jedenfalls nicht teuer. Zu seinen "Key Picks" gehören unter anderem BAT, Reckitt Benckiser und Danone./edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2021 / 10:32 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2021 / 10:32 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Danone Sell

Unternehmen:
Danone S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
45,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
52,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,96%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
53,02 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15,13%
Analyst Name:
Nik Oliver 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,58 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Danone S.A.

13.01.21 Danone Underperform Bernstein Research
12.01.21 Danone Sell UBS AG
12.01.21 Danone Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.01.21 Danone Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.01.21 Danone Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Kursziele Danone Aktie

+14,27%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,27%
Ø Kursziel: 60,58
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
45
50
55
60
65
70
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
59,00 €
HSBC
71,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
64,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
67,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
62,00 €
Barclays Capital
65,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
64,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
58,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
59,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
63,00 €
UBS AG
45,00 €
Bernstein Research
50,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,27%
Ø Kursziel: 60,58
alle Danone S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:09 Uhr Unilever Sell
12:52 Uhr Deutsche Post Outperform
11:42 Uhr BHP Group buy
10:53 Uhr HELLA buy
10:43 Uhr Vivendi overweight
10:04 Uhr Nokia Equal weight
09:39 Uhr STMicroelectronics overweight
09:01 Uhr A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
08:35 Uhr Akzo Nobel buy
08:34 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
08:34 Uhr London Stock Exchange (LSE) buy
08:14 Uhr Südzucker Underweight
08:13 Uhr ASOS buy
08:13 Uhr BASF Hold
08:12 Uhr flatexDEGIRO buy
07:29 Uhr BNP Paribas buy
07:28 Uhr Saint-Gobain Sell
07:26 Uhr AXA buy
13.01.21 Intel Outperform
13.01.21 alstria office REIT-AG buy
13.01.21 Zalando buy
13.01.21 Société Générale (Societe Generale) Sector Perform
13.01.21 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
13.01.21 Intel Underperform
13.01.21 Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
13.01.21 Intel overweight
13.01.21 ASOS buy
13.01.21 ASOS Outperform
13.01.21 National Grid Outperform
13.01.21 RWE Outperform
13.01.21 KION GROUP kaufen
13.01.21 alstria office REIT-AG Hold
13.01.21 Software add
13.01.21 Lufthansa Neutral
13.01.21 easyJet Neutral
13.01.21 Air France-KLM Sell
13.01.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy
13.01.21 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
13.01.21 ASOS overweight
13.01.21 Ryanair buy
13.01.21 TeamViewer buy
13.01.21 Deutsche Börse Hold
13.01.21 Nordex Hold
13.01.21 Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
13.01.21 Deutsche Post kaufen
13.01.21 Software Hold
13.01.21 Orange buy
13.01.21 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
13.01.21 Carrefour buy
13.01.21 Vossloh kaufen

