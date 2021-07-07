  • Suche
Danone Aktie

61,09EUR
+4,36EUR
+7,69%
17:28:09
STU
29.07.2021 15:06

Danone Underperform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Danone nach Zahlen auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 52 Euro belassen. Die Resultate seien solide gewesen, schrieb Analyst James Edwardes Jones in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2021 / 01:55 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2021 / 01:58 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Danone Underperform

Unternehmen:
Danone S.A.		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
52,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
60,64 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,25%
Rating vorher:
Underperform		 Kurs aktuell:
61,09 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,88%
Analyst Name:
James Edwardes Jones 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
59,23 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Danone S.A.

15:06 Uhr Danone Underperform RBC Capital Markets
13:46 Uhr Danone Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:46 Uhr Danone Sell UBS AG
13:11 Uhr Danone Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.07.21 Danone Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Danone S.A.

19.02.21
Danone reduziert die Dividende (MyDividends)
19.02.21
Danone reduziert die Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Danone Aktie

-3,04%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,04%
Ø Kursziel: 59,23
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
45
50
55
60
65
70
75
Kepler Cheuvreux
70,00 €
Bernstein Research
50,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
62,00 €
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
52,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
55,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
62,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
67,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
53,00 €
Barclays Capital
65,00 €
Morgan Stanley
62,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
52,00 €
UBS AG
45,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
75,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,04%
Ø Kursziel: 59,23
alle Danone S.A. Kursziele

