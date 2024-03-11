Inditex Aktie
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Das Geschäftsjahr 2024 des Bekleidungsherstellers habe stark geendet, schrieb Analyst Adam Cochrane in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Auch das laufende Geschäft gestalte sich robust. Allerdings dürfte das im aktuellen Kurs schon eingepreist sein. Zudem könnte sich das Umsatzwachstum künftig wieder normalisieren./mf/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 07:27 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Sell
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
35,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
43,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,79%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
43,08 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-18,76%
|
Analyst Name:
Adam Cochrane
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
40,94 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|12:21
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:51
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:51
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.03.24
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.24
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12:21
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:51
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.03.24
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.24
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.24
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:51
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.12.23
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.12.23
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.12.23
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.23
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.02.24
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.11.23
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.09.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.09.23
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.09.23
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG