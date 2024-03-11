DAX 17.983 +0,1%ESt50 5.012 +0,6%MSCI World 3.397 +0,5%Dow 39.005 +0,6%Nas 16.266 +1,5%Bitcoin 67.025 +2,5%Euro 1,0938 +0,1%Öl 82,93 +0,7%Gold 2.163 +0,2%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Das Geschäftsjahr 2024 des Bekleidungsherstellers habe stark geendet, schrieb Analyst Adam Cochrane in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Auch das laufende Geschäft gestalte sich robust. Allerdings dürfte das im aktuellen Kurs schon eingepreist sein. Zudem könnte sich das Umsatzwachstum künftig wieder normalisieren./mf/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 07:27 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Sell

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
35,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
43,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,79%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
43,08 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-18,76%
Analyst Name:
Adam Cochrane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
40,94 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

12:21 Inditex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:51 Inditex Sell Deutsche Bank AG
10:51 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.03.24 Inditex Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.02.24 Inditex Equal Weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

