|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
23,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underperform
|Kurs*:
27,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-16,55%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
27,53 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-16,45%
|
Analyst Name:
Simon Irwin
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
26,83 €
|13:06 Uhr
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.11.20
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.11.20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:06 Uhr
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.11.20
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.11.20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.11.20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.10.20
|Inditex Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.09.20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.09.20
|Inditex buy
|UBS AG
|13:06 Uhr
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.09.20
|Inditex Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|16.03.20
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.03.20
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.12.19
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.11.20
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.10.20
|Inditex Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.09.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:39 Uhr
|Alstom overweight
|12:25 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel overweight
|12:25 Uhr
|Evonik overweight
|12:24 Uhr
|Covestro overweight
|12:23 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|12:23 Uhr
|Jungheinrich Equal-Weight
|12:22 Uhr
|AstraZeneca overweight
|12:19 Uhr
|Inditex Underperform
|11:13 Uhr
|Vodafone Group buy
|10:49 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
|10:49 Uhr
|Kering Neutral
|10:48 Uhr
|Telefonica Neutral
|10:48 Uhr
|Boeing buy
|08:51 Uhr
|Zalando Hold
|07:37 Uhr
|Linde overweight
|07:30 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|07:28 Uhr
|Kone overweight
|07:27 Uhr
|Siemens Energy overweight
|07:20 Uhr
|Deutsche Beteiligungs buy
|07:14 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|07:13 Uhr
|Kering Hold
|06:43 Uhr
|LafargeHolcim Hold
|06:26 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement buy
|04.12.20
|Daimler buy
|04.12.20
|DIC Asset buy
|04.12.20
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
|04.12.20
|Infineon Outperform
|04.12.20
|Bilfinger Halten
|04.12.20
|zooplus Hold
|04.12.20
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
|04.12.20
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
|04.12.20
|Jungheinrich Hold
|04.12.20
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. overweight
|04.12.20
|KRONES buy
|04.12.20
|ArcelorMittal buy
|04.12.20
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|04.12.20
|Gerresheimer buy
|04.12.20
|flatexDEGIRO buy
|04.12.20
|Sixt buy
|04.12.20
|Brenntag Outperform
|04.12.20
|Flutter Entertainment Sector Perform
|04.12.20
|Scout24 Neutral
|04.12.20
|SAF-HOLLAND buy
|04.12.20
|Compleo Charging Solutions Neutral
|04.12.20
|Scout24 Hold
|04.12.20
|KRONES buy
|04.12.20
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
|04.12.20
|Bertrandt buy
|04.12.20
|Lloyds Banking Group Sell
|04.12.20
|Barclays Neutral
