Inditex Aktie WKN: A11873 / ISIN: ES0148396007

27,53EUR
-0,25EUR
-0,90%
13:30:26
STU
27,49EUR
-0,09EUR
-0,34%
13:53:38
BTE
07.12.2020 13:06

Inditex Underperform (Credit Suisse Group)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat Inditex von "Neutral" auf "Underperform" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 24,50 auf 23 Euro gesenkt. Die jüngste Kursrally verkenne die Risiken für den Textilhändler, schrieb Analyst Simon Irwin in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Zukunft liege im Multi-Marken-Handel, und die Marke Zara müsse wohl auch über Plattformen wie von Zalando vertrieben werden. Zudem sorgt sich Irwin über den Onlineboom, da das Einkaufserlebnis für Zara-Kunden im stationären Handel wohl besser sei./ag/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.12.2020 / 18:48 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.12.2020 / 05:01 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Underperform

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
23,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
27,56 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-16,55%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
27,53 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-16,45%
Analyst Name:
Simon Irwin 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
26,83 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

13:06 Uhr Inditex Underperform Credit Suisse Group
30.11.20 Inditex Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
27.11.20 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
24.11.20 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.11.20 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
