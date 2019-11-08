finanzen.net

08.11.2019 12:56
Bewerten
(0)

International Consolidated Airlines buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) vor der Strategiepräsentation auf dem Kapitalmarkttag auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 655 Pence belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie von Analyst Jarrod Castle hervor./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.11.2019 / 07:33 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.11.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		Analyst:
UBS AG		Kursziel:
6,55 GBP
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
6,15 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
5,42 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
6,37 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Gekappte Pläne
IAG-Aktie im Minus: British-Airways-Mutter IAG mit Gewinnwarnung
Die British-Airways-Mutter IAG tritt beim Ausbau ihres Flugangebots und ihren Gewinnplänen auf die Bremse.
09:39 Uhr
IAG: Mutterkonzern von British Airways kappt Ziele für Wachstum und Gewinn (Handelsblatt)
09:36 Uhr
IAG dampft Wachstumspläne ein (Airliners)
06.11.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein hebt IAG auf 'Outperform' - Ziel hoch auf 650 Pence (dpa-afx)
05.11.19
Why buying Air Europa makes sense for IAG (aero.de)
05.11.19
Das ist die neueste IAG-Tochter Air Europa (Airliners)
04.11.19
IAG-Aktie stärker: British Airways-Mutter IAG kauft Air Europa (dpa-afx)
04.11.19
British-Airways-Mutter IAG greift nach Air Europa (Reuters)
04.11.19
British-Airways-Mutter vergrößert sich: IAG kauft für eine Milliarde Euro Air Europa (manager magazin online)

