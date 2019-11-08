|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
6,55 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
6,15 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
5,42 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,37 GBP
|12:56 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|10:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.11.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|04.11.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.11.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|31.10.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|31.10.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.06.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|30.01.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|14:36 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Halten
|14:11 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Equal-Weight
|14:06 Uhr
|Lufthansa neutral
|13:21 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers neutral
|12:56 Uhr
|Software buy
|12:56 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
|12:56 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom kaufen
|12:56 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom kaufen
|12:51 Uhr
|EVOTEC SE buy
|12:51 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|12:51 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sell
|12:51 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement buy
|12:41 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical SE Hold
|12:41 Uhr
|S&T buy
|12:36 Uhr
|New Work SE (ex XING) Hold
|12:21 Uhr
|SAP SE Halten
|12:21 Uhr
|SAP SE Halten
|12:16 Uhr
|JENOPTIK buy
|12:11 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|12:11 Uhr
|Allianz overweight
|12:01 Uhr
|Siemens Halten
|11:26 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|11:21 Uhr
|Allianz buy
|11:01 Uhr
|Siemens kaufen
|10:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|10:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|10:26 Uhr
|Lufthansa Halten
|10:06 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|10:06 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|09:56 Uhr
|Allianz Underperform
|09:51 Uhr
|Lufthansa Hold
|09:36 Uhr
|BASF market-perform
|09:36 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|09:36 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|09:01 Uhr
|Lufthansa Hold
|09:01 Uhr
|Allianz overweight
|09:01 Uhr
|Lufthansa Underweight
|08:56 Uhr
|Allianz Neutral
|08:46 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Underperform
|08:36 Uhr
|Siemens overweight
