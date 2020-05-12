finanzen.net

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

15.05.2020 12:46

International Consolidated Airlines buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 640 auf 300 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Aus der aktuellen Krise ergäben sich massive Veränderungen für die Schätzungen und damit für das Kursziel, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Erst 2023 dürfte sich wieder eine Normalisierung einstellen./mf/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 16:47 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
3,00 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,68 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
78,25%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:46 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
12.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy HSBC
08.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
08.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Fünf Millionen Pfund
easyJet-Großaktionär setzt Belohnung für Tipps gegen Airbus-Auftrag aus
In seinem erbitterten Kampf gegen einen Auftrag über 107 neue Airbus-Jets hat easyJets Firmengründer und Großaktionär eine neue Volte geschlagen.
02.04.20
Wall Street letztlich stärker -- DAX schließt etwas höher -- thyssen produziert in China wieder fast auf Normalniveau -- Siemens Healthineers, Vapiano, DEUTZ, Carl Zeiss im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
DAX schließt über 11.000 Punkte-Marke -- Hoffnung auf Impfstoff treibt Wall Street -- Alphabet legt im ersten Quartal zu -- Deutsche Bank schreibt Verluste -- DWS, Daimler, Boeing, GE, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
21.04.20
Ölpreis-Crash verunsichert: DAX verlustreich -- Verluste an der Wall Street -- VW-Tochter TRATON: Gewinneinbruch -- Wacker Neuson zieht Prognose zurück -- SAP, Drägerwerk, IBM, Sartorius im Fokus (finanzen.net)
12.05.20
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt knapp im Minus -- Uber greift wohl nach GrubHub -- VW muss Produktion wieder zurückfahren -- thyssen mit roten Zahlen -- E.ON, Deutsche Post im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.05.20
DAX verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Lufthansa verhandelt über Staatshilfe von 9 Mrd. Euro -- Munich Re: Gewinneinbruch -- HeidelCement, PUMA, Evonik, QIAGEN, Conti im Fokus (finanzen.net)
12.05.20
easyJet-Großaktionär setzt Belohnung für Tipps gegen Airbus-Auftrag aus (Reuters)
29.04.20
IAG-Aktie bricht ein: British-Airways-Mutter IAG fliegt Milliardenverlust ein (dpa-afx)
09.04.20
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Dickes Plus - Opec vor Einigung und Fed liefert (Dow Jones)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 3,88
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
2
2,5
3
3,5
4
4,5
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
5 £
Bernstein Research
5 £
Credit Suisse Group
5 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
UBS AG
3,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
HSBC
4 £
Barclays Capital
3 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 3,88
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

