ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 640 auf 300 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Aus der aktuellen Krise ergäben sich massive Veränderungen für die Schätzungen und damit für das Kursziel, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Erst 2023 dürfte sich wieder eine Normalisierung einstellen./mf/ck



