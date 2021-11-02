ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 245 Pence belassen. Die Flugkapazitäten europäischer Airlines entwickelten sich im vierten Quartal weniger schlimm als bislang befürchtet, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Allerdings gerieten die Margen wegen steigender Treibstoffpreise zunehmend unter Druck, was sich zuletzt auch in den Aktienkursen widergespiegelt habe./edh/mis