Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 245 Pence belassen. Die Flugkapazitäten europäischer Airlines entwickelten sich im vierten Quartal weniger schlimm als bislang befürchtet, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Allerdings gerieten die Margen wegen steigender Treibstoffpreise zunehmend unter Druck, was sich zuletzt auch in den Aktienkursen widergespiegelt habe./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.11.2021 / 15:10 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2021 / / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2,45 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,65 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
48,47%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,70 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
43,73%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,21 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+29,48%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +29,48%
Ø Kursziel: 2,21
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
Deutsche Bank AG
3 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
UBS AG
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +29,48%
Ø Kursziel: 2,21
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

