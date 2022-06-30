|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,24 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
45,22%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,05 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
71,20%
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,75 £
|09:46 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|30.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ETF-Sparplan