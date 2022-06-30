  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,24EUR
+0,05EUR
+4,03%
08:18:08
FSE
1,05GBP
+0,02GBP
+1,98%
10:15:53
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

06.07.2022 09:46

International Consolidated Airlines Buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Auf kurze Sicht dürften Rezessionsängste, die Inflation, betriebliche Probleme und die Bilanzen der Fluggesellschaften die Anleger weiterhin beschäftigen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Auf Zwölfmonatssicht hätten die Aktienkurse einiger Airlines aber ein gewisses Aufwärtspotenzial, sobald mehr Gewissheit über die Wirtschaftskrise bestehe und betriebliche Probleme gelöst seien./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 13:18 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 13:18 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,24 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
45,22%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,05 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
71,20%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,75 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

09:46 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
30.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
27.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
21.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+66,66%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +66,66%
Ø Kursziel: 1,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
