International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,34EUR
-0,04EUR
-2,72%
16:46:52
XETRA
1,15GBP
-0,04GBP
-2,98%
17:12:37
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

28.10.2022 16:56

International Consolidated Airlines Buy (UBS AG)

International Consolidated Airlines Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen für das dritte Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 Pence belassen. Zwar habe es keine Überraschungen gegeben, doch sorge der Ausblick der Fluggesellschaft für Zuversicht, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.10.2022 / 06:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.10.2022 / 06:25 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Inna Astakhova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,55 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,37 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,15 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,52 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

16:56 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
13:31 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Starke Urlaubsnachfrage
IAG-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: British-Airways-Mutter IAG in Q3 mit Umsatzwachstum
Die starke Urlaubsnachfrage und eine stetige Erholung bei Geschäftsreisen haben dem Luftverkehrskonzern IAG einen überraschend guten Sommer beschert.
13:10 Uhr
IAG überrascht mit starkem Umsatz (Airliners)
09:48 Uhr
IAG erzielt deutliches Umsatzplus (aero.de)
09:01 Uhr
WDH: British-Airways-Mutter IAG überrascht mit starkem Umsatz im Sommer (dpa-afx)
27.10.22
Airbus hat IAG-Auftrag über 37 Jets jetzt sicher (aeroTELEGRAPH)
21.10.22
British Airways beendet Corona-Kulanz für Statuskunden zum Jahresende (Airliners)
20.10.22
British Airways einigt sich mit Piloten (aero.de)
14.10.22
IAG überrascht mit gutem Sommergeschäft (Airliners)
13.10.22
IAG geht gestärkt aus dem Sommer (aero.de)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

