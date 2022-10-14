|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,55 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,37 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,15 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,52 £
|16:56 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|13:31 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|KW 22/43: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
|KW 22/43: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten
|DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
