|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
2,25 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
2,09 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7,86%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,09 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,66%
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,28 £
|10:46 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
