International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,42EUR
-0,04EUR
-1,46%
11:34:40
XETRA
2,09GBP
-0,04GBP
-1,91%
11:40:41
LSE
10.05.2021 10:46

International Consolidated Airlines Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 220 auf 225 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham passte seine Schätzungen in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie an die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals an./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.05.2021 / 06:19 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,25 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
2,09 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,86%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,09 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,66%
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,28 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

10:46 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08:51 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
08.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+9,33%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,33%
Ø Kursziel: 2,28
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
UBS AG
3 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,33%
Ø Kursziel: 2,28
Aktuelle Analysen

09:58 Uhr BMW Underperform
09:58 Uhr Siemens Neutral
09:57 Uhr Hannover Rück buy
09:56 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold
09:56 Uhr Hannover Rück buy
09:55 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
09:55 Uhr Siemens buy
09:54 Uhr K+S Hold
09:54 Uhr Linde buy
09:52 Uhr HENSOLDT buy
09:52 Uhr Aareal Bank buy
09:52 Uhr RTL Hold
09:51 Uhr KRONES buy
09:51 Uhr TAG Immobilien buy
09:50 Uhr Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Hold
08:02 Uhr Henkel vz. buy
08:01 Uhr Siemens Equal weight
08:01 Uhr Swiss Re Hold
08:00 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines overweight
07:10 Uhr freenet overweight
07:08 Uhr adidas Sector Perform
06:52 Uhr BMW Neutral
06:51 Uhr Infineon overweight
06:51 Uhr UniCredit Neutral
06:47 Uhr adidas buy
06:46 Uhr Amadeus IT overweight
07.05.21 Barclays Sector Perform
07.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
07.05.21 Flutter Entertainment buy
07.05.21 Siemens overweight
07.05.21 adidas Neutral
07.05.21 alstria office REIT-AG buy
07.05.21 Vonovia buy
07.05.21 Evonik buy
07.05.21 RATIONAL Verkaufen
07.05.21 Hannover Rück Halten
07.05.21 AIXTRON kaufen
07.05.21 Siemens buy
07.05.21 Siemens kaufen
07.05.21 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
07.05.21 BayWa Halten
07.05.21 EssilorLuxottica Hold
07.05.21 Fresenius Medical Care Hold
07.05.21 RATIONAL Underperform
07.05.21 Fresenius Hold
07.05.21 Siemens Outperform
07.05.21 DIC Asset Neutral
07.05.21 ING Group Outperform
07.05.21 BMW Halten
07.05.21 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral

