FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 220 auf 225 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham passte seine Schätzungen in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie an die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals an./ag/ajx