International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat International Airlines Group von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 200 auf 165 Pence gesenkt. "Bitte begeben Sie sich wieder auf Ihre Plätze" - so überschrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham seine am Mittwoch vorliegende Branchenstudie zu europäischen Airlines. Aktuelle Ticketpreise lägen unter jenen vor einem Jahr. Die kommende Berichtssaison erwartet Rowbotham stark und für das Dezember-Quartal habe er bereits ausreichend zurückhaltend kalkuliert. Für 2024 aber ist er nun deutlich skeptischer und liegt mit seinen gestutzten Prognosen etwa 20 Prozent unter dem Marktkonsens./ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 06:51 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,65 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,87 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,56 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,91 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
