WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Deutsche Bank AG

International Consolidated Airlines Hold

09:56 Uhr
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat International Airlines Group von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 200 auf 165 Pence gesenkt. "Bitte begeben Sie sich wieder auf Ihre Plätze" - so überschrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham seine am Mittwoch vorliegende Branchenstudie zu europäischen Airlines. Aktuelle Ticketpreise lägen unter jenen vor einem Jahr. Die kommende Berichtssaison erwartet Rowbotham stark und für das Dezember-Quartal habe er bereits ausreichend zurückhaltend kalkuliert. Für 2024 aber ist er nun deutlich skeptischer und liegt mit seinen gestutzten Prognosen etwa 20 Prozent unter dem Marktkonsens./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 06:51 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,65 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,87 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,56 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,91 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

