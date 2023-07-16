International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat International Airlines Group (IAG) vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Pence belassen. Dem europäischen Luftfahrtsektor stehe trotz etwaiger Streiks womöglich die bislang beste Sommersaison überhaupt bevor, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einem am Montag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. IAG dürfte die Konsensschätzungen übertreffen./gl/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.07.2023 / 00:09 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.07.2023 / 00:09 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,85 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,56 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,91 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|08:56
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:56
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.06.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.06.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.05.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.05.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
