International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Marktkap.8,85 Mrd. EUR KGV25,38

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat International Airlines Group (IAG) vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Pence belassen. Dem europäischen Luftfahrtsektor stehe trotz etwaiger Streiks womöglich die bislang beste Sommersaison überhaupt bevor, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einem am Montag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. IAG dürfte die Konsensschätzungen übertreffen./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.07.2023 / 00:09 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.07.2023 / 00:09 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Analyst: UBS AG
Kursziel: 1,85 £
1,85 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,56 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,91 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

