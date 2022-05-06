NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 200 auf 190 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Die Airline-Holding sei ein guter Branchenvertreter und dürfte im Sommer von günstigen Geschäftstrends profitieren, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./gl/ag