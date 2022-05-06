  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,55EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,70%
14:16:18
XETRA
1,30GBP
-0,03GBP
-2,22%
15:15:46
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

09.05.2022 14:56

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Bernstein Research)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 200 auf 190 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Die Airline-Holding sei ein guter Branchenvertreter und dürfte im Sommer von günstigen Geschäftstrends profitieren, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2022 / 05:58 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2022 / 05:58 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
1,90 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,70%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
1,30 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
45,66%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,84 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

14:46 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
06.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
06.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.04.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+40,72%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,72%
Ø Kursziel: 1,84
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,72%
Ø Kursziel: 1,84
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

