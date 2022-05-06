|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
1,90 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,54 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,70%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
1,30 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
45,66%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,84 £
|14:46 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|06.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|08.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
