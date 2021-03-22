  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,40EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,33%
17:26:31
STU
2,08GBP
+0,01GBP
+0,50%
19:05:17
LSE
16.04.2021 18:06

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Bank Credit Suisse hat International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 228 Pence belassen. Zahlen des US-Konkurrenten Delta machten Hoffnung auf den britisch-amerikanischen Flugverkehr, der im frühen Sommer wieder aufgenommen werden sollte, schrieb Analyst Neil Glynn in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2021 / 15:47 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2021 / 15:48 / UTC


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
2,28 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
2,09 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,14%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,08 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,47%
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,25 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

18:06 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
22.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
22.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
18.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
01.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+7,91%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,91%
Ø Kursziel: 2,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
UBS AG
3 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,91%
Ø Kursziel: 2,25
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

