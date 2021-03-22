|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
2,28 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
2,09 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,14%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,08 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,47%
|
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,25 £
|18:06 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|01.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18:06 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|01.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18:06 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|01.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|22.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18:22 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|17:18 Uhr
|Eni Neutral
|17:17 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|17:16 Uhr
|LOréal Underperform
|16:50 Uhr
|Publicis Neutral
|15:37 Uhr
|Daimler kaufen
|14:44 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. kaufen
|14:41 Uhr
|RTL kaufen
|14:04 Uhr
|Covestro kaufen
|14:04 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|14:03 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Halten
|13:57 Uhr
|Amazon Outperform
|13:55 Uhr
|Daimler Halten
|13:53 Uhr
|LOréal Sector Perform
|13:52 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|13:51 Uhr
|LANXESS Equal-Weight
|13:23 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Sell
|13:22 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Sell
|13:20 Uhr
|LOréal buy
|12:54 Uhr
|United Internet Neutral
|12:52 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch Neutral
|12:52 Uhr
|voestalpine Hold
|12:51 Uhr
|Salzgitter Hold
|12:49 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement buy
|12:48 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|12:48 Uhr
|HelloFresh buy
|12:47 Uhr
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Hold
|12:44 Uhr
|HELLA Underweight
|12:41 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buy
|12:41 Uhr
|TAG Immobilien buy
|12:40 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Sell
|12:40 Uhr
|flatexDEGIRO buy
|12:39 Uhr
|Sixt Reduce
|12:38 Uhr
|Nemetschek Reduce
|12:37 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Hold
|12:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|12:36 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|12:33 Uhr
|Daimler kaufen
|12:33 Uhr
|adidas Sector Perform
|12:31 Uhr
|Sixt buy
|12:30 Uhr
|flatexDEGIRO buy
|12:22 Uhr
|Stellantis overweight
|12:20 Uhr
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Underweight
|12:05 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|12:04 Uhr
|Airbus buy
|12:03 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien buy
|12:03 Uhr
|Grand City Properties buy
|12:02 Uhr
|Vonovia buy
|12:00 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|11:58 Uhr
|Daimler Neutral
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan