Die Lieblings-Investments der Deutschen - Auf welche Anlagen Sparer in einer Welt ohne Zinsen setzen - und was das langfristig bedeutet.

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,26EUR
Â±0,00EUR
-0,18%
17:00:14
FSE
2,27EUR
-0,04EUR
-1,78%
17:50:06
GVIE
21.04.2021 17:26

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 228 Pence belassen. Nach dem US-Konkurrenten Delta mache nun auch der Branchenkollege United Airlines Hoffnung auf den britisch-amerikanischen Flugverkehr, der im frühen Sommer wieder aufgenommen werden sollte, schrieb Analyst Neil Glynn in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Damit verbunden sei die Aussicht auf eine Profitabilitätserholung./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.04.2021 / 17:08 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.04.2021 / 17:09 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
2,28 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,95 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,74%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,28 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

21.04.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.04.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
16.04.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
22.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
22.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 2,28
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
UBS AG
3 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 2,28
Aktuelle Analysen

14:02 Uhr VINCI buy
14:02 Uhr Daimler buy
13:59 Uhr Air Liquide Neutral
13:58 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
13:57 Uhr LafargeHolcim overweight
13:57 Uhr Yara International ASA Neutral
13:55 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
13:52 Uhr Delivery Hero overweight
13:43 Uhr ASML NV overweight
13:42 Uhr Continental buy
13:42 Uhr Akzo Nobel buy
13:39 Uhr Deutsche Börse Halten
13:38 Uhr thyssenkrupp buy
13:37 Uhr SAP buy
13:35 Uhr Sartorius vz. Hold
13:31 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. market-perform
13:30 Uhr Continental Neutral
13:15 Uhr Renault Verkaufen
13:14 Uhr Daimler Halten
13:12 Uhr E.ON Halten
13:10 Uhr Roche Halten
13:09 Uhr Nestlé kaufen
13:08 Uhr Nike Verkaufen
13:07 Uhr Zalando Halten
13:05 Uhr PUMA Verkaufen
13:03 Uhr adidas Halten
12:51 Uhr Air France-KLM Sell
12:43 Uhr Vossloh buy
12:42 Uhr Pernod Ricard buy
12:41 Uhr LOréal buy
12:41 Uhr SAP buy
12:40 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) buy
12:21 Uhr Daimler Neutral
12:01 Uhr Jungheinrich Hold
11:58 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
08:46 Uhr thyssenkrupp buy
07:54 Uhr Infineon overweight
07:53 Uhr Assicurazioni Generali Hold
07:52 Uhr Standard Chartered buy
07:51 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group buy
07:50 Uhr HSBC Hold
07:40 Uhr TAG Immobilien buy
07:39 Uhr LEG Immobilien buy
07:39 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen buy
07:39 Uhr Vonovia buy
07:36 Uhr Allianz buy
22.04.21 Renault Neutral
22.04.21 Vivendi overweight
22.04.21 VINCI buy
22.04.21 Vivendi Hold

