International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

RBC Capital Markets

International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform

19:31 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal von 180 auf 210 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Ruairi Cullinane wertete diese in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie als stark. Allerdings hegt der Experte unverändert Sorgen über einen zunehmenden Wettbewerb unter den Airlines auf den Langstrecken./bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2023 / 10:32 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.08.2023 / 11:30 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

