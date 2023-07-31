International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal von 180 auf 210 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Ruairi Cullinane wertete diese in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie als stark. Allerdings hegt der Experte unverändert Sorgen über einen zunehmenden Wettbewerb unter den Airlines auf den Langstrecken./bek/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2023 / 10:32 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.08.2023 / 11:30 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
2,10 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
2,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ruairi Cullinane
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,99 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|18:41
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19:31
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18:41
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19:31
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.06.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|18:41
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19:31
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.