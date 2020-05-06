finanzen.net

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

1,43EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,35%
12:38:11
STU
1,42EUR
Â±0,00EUR
-0,34%
12:54:18
BTE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
13.05.2020 09:41

Intesa Sanpaolo buy (HSBC)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,30 auf 2,10 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Unter den großen italienischen Banken bleibe Intesa seine bevorzugte Wahl, schrieb Analyst Domenico Santoro in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Bank habe wenig Kapitalsorgen und ein überlegenes Geschäftsmodell./ssc/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2020 / 14:41 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Intesa Sanpaolo
Long
 CL5XXX 11,13
1,29
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Intesa Sanpaolo
Long
 CL9255 67,12
0,00
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL5XXX, CL9255. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
HSBC		 Kursziel:
2,10 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,42 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
47,58%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,43 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,31%
Analyst Name:
Domenico Santoro 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,97 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

09:41 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo buy HSBC
06.05.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
06.05.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.04.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.04.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce Oddo BHF
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

DAX deutlich leichter -- Commerzbank-Verlust höher als erwartet -- Erste deutsche Anlegerklage gegen Wirecard -- TUI weitet Verlust aus -- VW, Deutsche Bank, ams im Fokus
Verbund stutzt wegen Coronakrise seine Ziele. Großaktionär Mediaset: Sind zufrieden mit unserem ProSieben-Anteil. Schifffahrtsriese Maersk erwartet starken Geschäftseinbruch. Deutsche Post will kurzfristig Anleihen begeben. Hartes Quartal für Sony in der Corona-Krise. SAP und Deutsche Telekom veröffentlichen Konzept für Corona-Warn-App auf Open-Source-Plattform. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG mit Verlust. 1&1 Drillisch startet mit starken Umsatzplus ins Jahr.
10:07 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwach - Sorgen um zu frühes Ende des Lockdowns belasten (Dow Jones)
06:13 Uhr
Fitch stuft UniCredit und Intesa Sanpaolo ab (Dow Jones)
11.05.20
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Freundlich - Wirecard baut um (Dow Jones)
06.05.20
Unicredit zeichnet nach Milliardenverlust düsteres Bild (Reuters)
05.05.20
Intesa Sanpaolo steigert Gewinn trotz Krise - Milliardenpuffer für faule Kredite (dpa-afx)
05.05.20
Intesa steigert Gewinn und übertrifft die Erwartungen (Dow Jones)
05.05.20
DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
So schätzen Analysten die Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
DAX deutlich leichter -- Commerzbank-Verlust höher als erwartet -- Erste deutsche Anlegerklage gegen Wirecard -- TUI weitet Verlust aus -- VW, Deutsche Bank, ams im Fokus
Verbund stutzt wegen Coronakrise seine Ziele. Großaktionär Mediaset: Sind zufrieden mit unserem ProSieben-Anteil. Schifffahrtsriese Maersk erwartet starken Geschäftseinbruch. Deutsche Post will kurzfristig Anleihen begeben. Hartes Quartal für Sony in der Corona-Krise. SAP und Deutsche Telekom veröffentlichen Konzept für Corona-Warn-App auf Open-Source-Plattform. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG mit Verlust. 1&1 Drillisch startet mit starken Umsatzplus ins Jahr.
10:07 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwach - Sorgen um zu frühes Ende des Lockdowns belasten (Dow Jones)
06:13 Uhr
Fitch stuft UniCredit und Intesa Sanpaolo ab (Dow Jones)
11.05.20
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Freundlich - Wirecard baut um (Dow Jones)
06.05.20
Unicredit zeichnet nach Milliardenverlust düsteres Bild (Reuters)
05.05.20
Intesa Sanpaolo steigert Gewinn trotz Krise - Milliardenpuffer für faule Kredite (dpa-afx)
05.05.20
Intesa steigert Gewinn und übertrifft die Erwartungen (Dow Jones)
05.05.20
DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
So schätzen Analysten die Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
DAX deutlich leichter -- Commerzbank-Verlust höher als erwartet -- Erste deutsche Anlegerklage gegen Wirecard -- TUI weitet Verlust aus -- VW, Deutsche Bank, ams im Fokus
Verbund stutzt wegen Coronakrise seine Ziele. Großaktionär Mediaset: Sind zufrieden mit unserem ProSieben-Anteil. Schifffahrtsriese Maersk erwartet starken Geschäftseinbruch. Deutsche Post will kurzfristig Anleihen begeben. Hartes Quartal für Sony in der Corona-Krise. SAP und Deutsche Telekom veröffentlichen Konzept für Corona-Warn-App auf Open-Source-Plattform. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG mit Verlust. 1&1 Drillisch startet mit starken Umsatzplus ins Jahr.
12.03.20
Corona-Panik: Wall Street letztlich knapp 10 Prozent leichter -- DAX schließt unter 10.000er Marke -- EZB belässt Leitzins auf Rekordtief -- USA erlassen Einreisestopp aus Europa -- BVB, RWE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.03.20
Dow schließt über 22.300-Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Commerzbank setzt Dividendenzahlung aus -- HelloFresh übertrifft Markterwartungen -- Disney, Johnson&Johnson, LEONI, GM, Bayer im Fokus (finanzen.net)
13.03.20
Corona-Krise: DAX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Wirecard: Kein Korrekturbedarf für Bilanzen -- Slack erfüllt Erwartungen nur teils -- Boeing, Bitcoin & Co. im Fokus (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen rot -- US-Notenbank öffnet weiteren Kanal für Dollar-Versorgung -- Deutsche Wohnen, Vonovia: Genug Rücklagen für Corona-Ausfälle -- Drägerwerk, Nemetschek, QIAGEN, im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.04.20
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Fed signalisiert länger anhaltende Nullzinspolitik -- Strafe gegen Wells Fargo abgemildert -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.04.20
Commerzbank- und Deutsche Bank-Aktien tiefrot: Berenberg warnt vor Bilanzrisiken (dpa-afx)
30.03.20
Banken-Aktien europaweit auf Talfahrt (dpa-afx)
DAX deutlich leichter -- Commerzbank-Verlust höher als erwartet -- Erste deutsche Anlegerklage gegen Wirecard -- TUI weitet Verlust aus -- VW, Deutsche Bank, ams im Fokus
Verbund stutzt wegen Coronakrise seine Ziele. Großaktionär Mediaset: Sind zufrieden mit unserem ProSieben-Anteil. Schifffahrtsriese Maersk erwartet starken Geschäftseinbruch. Deutsche Post will kurzfristig Anleihen begeben. Hartes Quartal für Sony in der Corona-Krise. SAP und Deutsche Telekom veröffentlichen Konzept für Corona-Warn-App auf Open-Source-Plattform. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG mit Verlust. 1&1 Drillisch startet mit starken Umsatzplus ins Jahr.
12.03.20
Corona-Panik: Wall Street letztlich knapp 10 Prozent leichter -- DAX schließt unter 10.000er Marke -- EZB belässt Leitzins auf Rekordtief -- USA erlassen Einreisestopp aus Europa -- BVB, RWE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.03.20
Dow schließt über 22.300-Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Commerzbank setzt Dividendenzahlung aus -- HelloFresh übertrifft Markterwartungen -- Disney, Johnson&Johnson, LEONI, GM, Bayer im Fokus (finanzen.net)
13.03.20
Corona-Krise: DAX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Wirecard: Kein Korrekturbedarf für Bilanzen -- Slack erfüllt Erwartungen nur teils -- Boeing, Bitcoin & Co. im Fokus (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen rot -- US-Notenbank öffnet weiteren Kanal für Dollar-Versorgung -- Deutsche Wohnen, Vonovia: Genug Rücklagen für Corona-Ausfälle -- Drägerwerk, Nemetschek, QIAGEN, im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.04.20
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Fed signalisiert länger anhaltende Nullzinspolitik -- Strafe gegen Wells Fargo abgemildert -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.04.20
Commerzbank- und Deutsche Bank-Aktien tiefrot: Berenberg warnt vor Bilanzrisiken (dpa-afx)
30.03.20
Banken-Aktien europaweit auf Talfahrt (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. News
RSS Feed
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+37,93%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,93%
Ø Kursziel: 1,97
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
RBC Capital Markets
2 €
Credit Suisse Group
2 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
3 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
3 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
Deutsche Bank AG
2 €
UBS AG
2 €
Oddo BHF
2 €
HSBC
2 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,93%
Ø Kursziel: 1,97
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:18 Uhr CENIT Kaufen
11:30 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
11:30 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
11:29 Uhr Kering buy
11:29 Uhr Brenntag Outperform
11:27 Uhr Siemens buy
11:22 Uhr Vodafone Group Outperform
11:20 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
11:10 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
11:09 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Neutral
11:07 Uhr Ströer Neutral
11:05 Uhr JCDecaux Neutral
11:03 Uhr E.ON Halten
11:03 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Halten
11:02 Uhr Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik buy
10:55 Uhr 1&1 Drillisch Neutral
10:54 Uhr Commerzbank Sector Perform
10:18 Uhr Linde buy
10:17 Uhr GRENKE Hold
10:17 Uhr METRO (St.) Hold
10:14 Uhr Vodafone Group overweight
10:13 Uhr Commerzbank Hold
10:13 Uhr MorphoSys Equal weight
10:11 Uhr Allianz buy
10:11 Uhr Roche buy
10:11 Uhr Alstom buy
10:04 Uhr Salzgitter Reduce
09:59 Uhr Sixt buy
09:58 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen add
09:53 Uhr JCDecaux buy
09:51 Uhr S IMMO Kaufen
09:48 Uhr RATIONAL buy
09:44 Uhr Jungheinrich buy
09:42 Uhr TeamViewer buy
09:42 Uhr Commerzbank Neutral
09:37 Uhr Carl Zeiss Meditec buy
09:36 Uhr Zalando Hold
09:17 Uhr Deutsche Beteiligungs add
08:54 Uhr TeamViewer buy
08:53 Uhr UniCredit buy
08:52 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo buy
08:52 Uhr Santander Hold
08:52 Uhr BBVA Hold
08:48 Uhr Vodafone Group buy
08:48 Uhr E.ON Sell
08:48 Uhr JCDecaux buy
08:29 Uhr TeamViewer overweight
07:48 Uhr Ströer overweight
07:44 Uhr Ströer Equal weight
07:43 Uhr Novo Nordisk overweight

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Halten Sie die in Deutschland beschlossenen Lockerungen in der Corona-Krise für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen