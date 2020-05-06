LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,30 auf 2,10 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Unter den großen italienischen Banken bleibe Intesa seine bevorzugte Wahl, schrieb Analyst Domenico Santoro in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Bank habe wenig Kapitalsorgen und ein überlegenes Geschäftsmodell./ssc/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2020 / 14:41 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



