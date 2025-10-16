Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 95,72 Mrd. EURKGV 8,03 Div. Rendite 8,83%
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo anlässlich der anstehenden Quartalszahlen von 5,85 auf 6,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die beste Chance für die italienische Bank, wieder etwas in der Anlegergunst zu steigen, liege in einer Beschleunigung der Geschäftstätigkeiten, schrieb Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dieses Thema dürfe im Mittelpunkt der Zahlenvorlage Ende Oktober stehen./rob/la/stk
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.10.2025 / 18:09 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.10.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
6,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
5,44 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,27%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
5,33 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,53%
|
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,24 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
