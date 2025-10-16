DAX 23.771 -2,1%ESt50 5.577 -1,3%MSCI World 4.281 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto 14,17 -5,0%Nas 22.563 -0,5%Bitcoin 89.625 -3,0%Euro 1,1695 +0,0%Öl 60,70 -0,5%Gold 4.332 +0,1%
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

5,33 EUR -0,12 EUR -2,11 %
STU
5,44 EUR +0,02 EUR +0,41 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 95,72 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,03 Div. Rendite 8,83%
WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

UBS AG

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

12:11 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
5,33 EUR -0,12 EUR -2,11%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo anlässlich der anstehenden Quartalszahlen von 5,85 auf 6,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die beste Chance für die italienische Bank, wieder etwas in der Anlegergunst zu steigen, liege in einer Beschleunigung der Geschäftstätigkeiten, schrieb Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dieses Thema dürfe im Mittelpunkt der Zahlenvorlage Ende Oktober stehen./rob/la/stk

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.10.2025 / 18:09 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.10.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
6,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
5,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,27%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
5,33 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,53%
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,24 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

12:11 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
15.10.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform RBC Capital Markets
25.09.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.09.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.09.25 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Morgan Stanley
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

finanzen.net Vor Bilanzvorlage Erste Schätzungen: Intesa Sanpaolo zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal Erste Schätzungen: Intesa Sanpaolo zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50 schließt im Plus
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50 mit grünem Vorzeichen
finanzen.net Börse Europa in Grün: Das macht der Euro STOXX 50 am Donnerstagnachmittag
finanzen.net Aufschläge in Europa: So entwickelt sich der STOXX 50 aktuell
finanzen.net Börse Europa in Grün: Börsianer lassen STOXX 50 zum Handelsstart steigen
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 legt zum Handelsstart den Rückwärtsgang ein
finanzen.net STOXX-Handel: Euro STOXX 50 beendet den Mittwochshandel im Plus
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50 beendet den Handel mit Gewinnen
Zacks Why Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Zacks Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) Could Be a Great Choice
Zacks Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) Is Up 1.15% in One Week: What You Should Know
Zacks Why Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Zacks Why Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Zacks Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
Zacks Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Great Choice
Financial Times Intesa Sanpaolo chief calls on governments to stay out of banking deals
