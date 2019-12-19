finanzen.net

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

2,38EUR
+0,02EUR
+0,63%
14:25:30
STU
2,38EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,56%
14:25:01
BTE
20.12.2019 12:06
Intesa Sanpaolo buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo angesichts einer vereinbarten Partnerschaft mit dem Bezahldienstleister Nexi von 2,65 auf 2,68 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die im Rahmen der Kooperation vereinbarten Schritte seien strategisch sinnvoll, hieß es in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie zu den Aktien der italienischen Bank./ajx/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.12.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
2,68 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,39 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,18%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,49%
Analyst Name:
 KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,29 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

12:41 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
12:06 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo buy Kepler Cheuvreux
19.12.19 Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.11.19 Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform RBC Capital Markets
20.11.19 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

-3,97%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,97%
Ø Kursziel: 2,29
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
1,6
1,8
2
2,2
2,4
Morgan Stanley
2 €
Deutsche Bank AG
3 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 €
RBC Capital Markets
2 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
Credit Suisse Group
2 €
HSBC
3 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
3 €
UBS AG
2 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,97%
Ø Kursziel: 2,29
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

