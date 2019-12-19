FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo angesichts einer vereinbarten Partnerschaft mit dem Bezahldienstleister Nexi von 2,65 auf 2,68 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die im Rahmen der Kooperation vereinbarten Schritte seien strategisch sinnvoll, hieß es in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie zu den Aktien der italienischen Bank./ajx/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.12.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.