|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
2,10 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,42%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,62%
|
Analyst Name:
Anna Maria Benassi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,92 €
