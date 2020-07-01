finanzen.net
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

1,77EUR
-0,02EUR
-0,86%
14:24:18
FSE
1,76EUR
-0,03EUR
-1,63%
17:45:06
GVIE
08.07.2020 14:51

Intesa Sanpaolo buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,00 auf 2,10 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analystin Anna Maria Benassi stockte ihre Ergebnisschätzungen für das Gesamtjahr in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie auf. Sie rechnet im zweiten Quartal erneut mit einem hohen Überschuss der Italiener./ag/jkr

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.07.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
2,10 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,42%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,62%
Analyst Name:
Anna Maria Benassi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,92 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+8,73%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,73%
Ø Kursziel: 1,92
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
Credit Suisse Group
2 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
3 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 €
Deutsche Bank AG
2 €
HSBC
2 €
Oddo BHF
2 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2,00 €
UBS AG
2 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
2 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,73%
Ø Kursziel: 1,92
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

