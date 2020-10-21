  • Suche
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

1,44EUR
-0,05EUR
-3,23%
09:59:14
XETRA
1,44EUR
-0,05EUR
-3,64%
10:21:43
GVIE
28.10.2020 10:21

Intesa Sanpaolo buy (UBS AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,40 auf 2,35 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Weitere Lockdowns erhöhten die Risiken für den Bankensektor, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Für Intesa Sanpaolo spreche jedoch unter anderem eine hohe Dividendenrendite./mf/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.10.2020 / 12:45 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.10.2020 / 12:45 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2,35 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,45 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
62,55%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
62,81%
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,10 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

10:21 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo buy UBS AG
21.10.20 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.10.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.10.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.10.20 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+45,26%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +45,26%
Ø Kursziel: 2,10
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
2,2
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
2 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 €
Deutsche Bank AG
2 €
Credit Suisse Group
3 €
UBS AG
2 €
HSBC
2 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +45,26%
Ø Kursziel: 2,10
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

