|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,35 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,45 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
62,55%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,44 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
62,81%
|
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,10 €
|10:21 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|21.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
