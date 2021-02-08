  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

2,08EUR
Â±0,00EUR
-0,19%
12:49:07
XETRA
2,09EUR
Â±0,00EUR
+0,07%
13:14:40
BTE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
08.02.2021 12:36

Intesa Sanpaolo buy (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,35 auf 2,45 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Beim näheren Betrachten der Zahlen für das vierte Quartal komme er im Vergleich zu seiner ersten Reaktion zu einer positiveren Einschätzung, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/tih

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Intesa Sanpaolo
Long
 SB7QYF 4,65
4,49
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Intesa Sanpaolo
Long
 SD8AKS 8,26
2,53
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB7QYF, SD8AKS. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.02.2021 / 02:16 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.02.2021 / 02:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2,45 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,82%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,08 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,62%
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,30 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

08.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform Credit Suisse Group
08.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Kepler Cheuvreux
08.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy UBS AG
05.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
Intesa Sanpaolo: Aktie stark gelaufen
Mit dem auf Sicherheit ausgelegten Geschäftsmodell und einer starken Vermögensverwaltung zählt die Turiner Bank Intesa Sanpaolo aus Sicht der Analysten von Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) zu den Favoriten in Europa.
08.02.21
Intesa Sanpaolo: Nischenplayer dreht auf - darum ist das Potenzial noch nicht ausgereitzt (Der Aktionär)
07.02.21
Intesa Sanpaolo hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
05.02.21
AKTIONÄR-Empfehlung Intesa Sanpaolo: Italiens Nummer 1 hat geliefert (Der Aktionär)
05.02.21
Corona-Krise lässt Gewinn der Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo bröckeln (dpa-afx)
03.02.21
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.01.21
Analysten sehen für Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
28.01.21
Regierungskrise in Italien: Alle Intesa-Sanpaolo-Aktien verkaufen? (Der Aktionär)
26.01.21
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., Hong Kong Branch -- Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Moodys)
Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
Intesa Sanpaolo: Aktie stark gelaufen
Mit dem auf Sicherheit ausgelegten Geschäftsmodell und einer starken Vermögensverwaltung zählt die Turiner Bank Intesa Sanpaolo aus Sicht der Analysten von Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) zu den Favoriten in Europa.
08.02.21
Intesa Sanpaolo: Nischenplayer dreht auf - darum ist das Potenzial noch nicht ausgereitzt (Der Aktionär)
07.02.21
Intesa Sanpaolo hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
05.02.21
AKTIONÄR-Empfehlung Intesa Sanpaolo: Italiens Nummer 1 hat geliefert (Der Aktionär)
05.02.21
Corona-Krise lässt Gewinn der Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo bröckeln (dpa-afx)
03.02.21
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.01.21
Analysten sehen für Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
28.01.21
Regierungskrise in Italien: Alle Intesa-Sanpaolo-Aktien verkaufen? (Der Aktionär)
21.01.21
Erste Schätzungen: Intesa Sanpaolo stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
Intesa Sanpaolo: Aktie stark gelaufen
Mit dem auf Sicherheit ausgelegten Geschäftsmodell und einer starken Vermögensverwaltung zählt die Turiner Bank Intesa Sanpaolo aus Sicht der Analysten von Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) zu den Favoriten in Europa.
09:36 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo: Aktie stark gelaufen (finanzen.net)
08.02.21
Intesa Sanpaolo: Nischenplayer dreht auf - darum ist das Potenzial noch nicht ausgereitzt (Der Aktionär)
07.02.21
Intesa Sanpaolo hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
05.02.21
AKTIONÄR-Empfehlung Intesa Sanpaolo: Italiens Nummer 1 hat geliefert (Der Aktionär)
05.02.21
Corona-Krise lässt Gewinn der Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo bröckeln (dpa-afx)
03.02.21
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.01.21
Analysten sehen für Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
28.01.21
Regierungskrise in Italien: Alle Intesa-Sanpaolo-Aktien verkaufen? (Der Aktionär)
Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
Intesa Sanpaolo: Aktie stark gelaufen
Mit dem auf Sicherheit ausgelegten Geschäftsmodell und einer starken Vermögensverwaltung zählt die Turiner Bank Intesa Sanpaolo aus Sicht der Analysten von Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) zu den Favoriten in Europa.
09:36 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo: Aktie stark gelaufen (finanzen.net)
08.02.21
Intesa Sanpaolo: Nischenplayer dreht auf - darum ist das Potenzial noch nicht ausgereitzt (Der Aktionär)
07.02.21
Intesa Sanpaolo hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
05.02.21
AKTIONÄR-Empfehlung Intesa Sanpaolo: Italiens Nummer 1 hat geliefert (Der Aktionär)
05.02.21
Corona-Krise lässt Gewinn der Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo bröckeln (dpa-afx)
03.02.21
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.01.21
Analysten sehen für Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
28.01.21
Regierungskrise in Italien: Alle Intesa-Sanpaolo-Aktien verkaufen? (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. News
RSS Feed
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+10,42%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,42%
Ø Kursziel: 2,30
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
Barclays Capital
2 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
2 €
UBS AG
2 €
Credit Suisse Group
3 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,42%
Ø Kursziel: 2,30
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:59 Uhr Sartorius vz. verkaufen
10:45 Uhr Ceconomy St. buy
10:42 Uhr RELX Neutral
09:58 Uhr Delivery Hero buy
09:58 Uhr Sanofi Sell
09:57 Uhr Aroundtown SA buy
09:56 Uhr ams buy
09:56 Uhr VINCI overweight
09:55 Uhr TeamViewer buy
09:55 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Sell
09:54 Uhr Home24 buy
09:53 Uhr JENOPTIK buy
09:53 Uhr DIC Asset buy
09:53 Uhr QIAGEN Hold
09:52 Uhr Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Hold
09:51 Uhr Air Liquide Neutral
09:51 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
09:12 Uhr A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
09:12 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
09:11 Uhr MorphoSys buy
09:11 Uhr AstraZeneca buy
09:11 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
09:10 Uhr Yara International ASA buy
09:10 Uhr QIAGEN buy
07:47 Uhr TOTAL overweight
07:46 Uhr Ryanair overweight
07:14 Uhr TeamViewer Equal weight
07:02 Uhr TeamViewer overweight
07:02 Uhr Bayer Equal weight
07:01 Uhr QIAGEN Hold
06:59 Uhr Roche Neutral
09.02.21 Publicis buy
09.02.21 voestalpine Underweight
09.02.21 Kering Conviction Buy List
09.02.21 Santander Neutral
09.02.21 TeamViewer buy
09.02.21 MorphoSys Neutral
09.02.21 Merck overweight
09.02.21 Talanx overweight
09.02.21 TOTAL buy
09.02.21 TeamViewer kaufen
09.02.21 DWS Group overweight
09.02.21 Peach Property Group Kaufen
09.02.21 Klöckner buy
09.02.21 easyJet Neutral
09.02.21 Ryanair buy
09.02.21 HelloFresh Halten
09.02.21 MorphoSys overweight
09.02.21 Bilfinger Neutral
09.02.21 Microsoft buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Brauchen wir in Deutschland mehr Finanzbildung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen