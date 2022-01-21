|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
3,10 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
2,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,32%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
2,61 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,73%
|
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,83 €
|13:11 Uhr
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
