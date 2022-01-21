ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,00 auf 3,10 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Markterwartungen an den Kapitalmarkttag seien gestiegen, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ag/jha/