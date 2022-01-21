  • Suche
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

2,61EUR
+0,02EUR
+0,66%
13:30:38
STU
2,60EUR
+0,02EUR
+0,61%
13:02:27
BTE

WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

31.01.2022 13:11

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy (UBS AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,00 auf 3,10 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Markterwartungen an den Kapitalmarkttag seien gestiegen, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ag/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.01.2022 / 01:53 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.01.2022 / 01:53 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
3,10 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
2,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,32%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
2,61 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,73%
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,83 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

13:11 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
21.01.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.01.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Credit Suisse Group
13.01.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.01.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. News
Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+8,44%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,44%
Ø Kursziel: 2,83
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
2,2
2,4
2,6
2,8
3
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 €
Morgan Stanley
3 €
Barclays Capital
3 €
Deutsche Bank AG
3 €
Credit Suisse Group
3 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3 €
UBS AG
3 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,44%
Ø Kursziel: 2,83
