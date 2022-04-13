ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,15 auf 2,70 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Bei den italienischen Großbanken Intesa Sanpaolo und Unicredit sei mehr Gewissheit notwendig, um die vom Russland-Geschäft ausgelöste Kursschwäche zu beheben, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte kürzte seine Schätzungen für die Institute in Erwartung höherer Kreditausfallvorsorgen. 2022 seien nun auch keine Aktienrückkäufe mehr zu erwarten./tih/mis