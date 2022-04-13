  • Suche
WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

26.04.2022 11:41

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,15 auf 2,70 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Bei den italienischen Großbanken Intesa Sanpaolo und Unicredit sei mehr Gewissheit notwendig, um die vom Russland-Geschäft ausgelöste Kursschwäche zu beheben, schrieb Analyst Ignacio Cerezo in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte kürzte seine Schätzungen für die Institute in Erwartung höherer Kreditausfallvorsorgen. 2022 seien nun auch keine Aktienrückkäufe mehr zu erwarten./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.04.2022 / 15:14 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.04.2022 / 15:14 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
38,19%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,94 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39,25%
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,78 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

