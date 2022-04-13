|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
38,19%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,94 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39,25%
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,78 €
|11:41 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|10:26 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.04.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.04.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.03.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.04.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.03.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.03.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.02.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.02.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
ETF-Sparplan