|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,85 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,55%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,77%
|
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,93 €
|13:21 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.05.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|06.05.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:21 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.05.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|06.05.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|06.05.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:21 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
