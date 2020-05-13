ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 1,75 auf 1,85 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Ignacio Cerezo kann die jüngste Erholungsrally angesichts ermutigender Lockerungssignale und entschiedener Reaktionen von Notenbanken und Regierungen auf die Corona-Krise nachvollziehen. Die Papiere hätten jedoch ein Niveau erreicht, das bei einer schleppenderen Wirtschaftserholung angreifbar sei, schrieb er in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./ag/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2020 / 01:40 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.