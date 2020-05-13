finanzen.net
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

1,60EUR
-0,04EUR
-2,18%
14:47:11
STU
1,60EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,84%
15:04:09
GVIE
15.06.2020 13:21

Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 1,75 auf 1,85 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Ignacio Cerezo kann die jüngste Erholungsrally angesichts ermutigender Lockerungssignale und entschiedener Reaktionen von Notenbanken und Regierungen auf die Corona-Krise nachvollziehen. Die Papiere hätten jedoch ein Niveau erreicht, das bei einer schleppenderen Wirtschaftserholung angreifbar sei, schrieb er in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2020 / 01:40 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,85 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,55%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,77%
Analyst Name:
Ignacio Cerezo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,93 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

13:21 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
13.05.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy HSBC
06.05.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
06.05.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.04.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Niedrigere Kosten
Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie im Plus: Intesa Sanpaolo steigert Gewinn stärker als erwartet
Die italienische Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo hat im vergangenen Jahr dank niedrigerer Kosten, einer geringeren Vorsorge für Kreditausfälle und Bewertungseffekten etwas mehr verdient.
31.05.20
Was Analysten von der Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
Intesa Sanpaolo steigert Gewinn trotz Krise - Milliardenpuffer für faule Kredite (dpa-afx)
30.04.20
So schätzen Analysten die Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
03.04.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Hold' - Ziel gesenkt (dpa-afx)
31.03.20
Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im März (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
Intesa will trotz Corona-Krise UBI Banca übernehmen (Reuters)
29.02.20
So schätzen Analysten die Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
21.02.20
Italien erwartet Lösung in Verhandlungen zu Monte dei Paschi (Reuters)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+20,96%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,96%
Ø Kursziel: 1,93
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
3 €
Credit Suisse Group
2 €
Oddo BHF
2 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
3 €
Deutsche Bank AG
2 €
UBS AG
2 €
HSBC
2 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,96%
Ø Kursziel: 1,93
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

