Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

1,62EUR
+0,02EUR
+0,97%
10:21:46
XETRA
1,62EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,85%
10:24:45
GVIE
05.11.2020 10:26

Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 2,50 Euro belassen. Nach den Zahlen der Bank für das dritte Quartal habe er seine Schätzungen angepasst, schrieb Analyst Adrian Cighi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Auswirkungen auf Ziel oder dar Einstufung habe dies aber nicht gehabt./mf/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2020 / 04:17 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
2,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
54,53%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
54,65%
Analyst Name:
Adrian Cighi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,10 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysensuche

GO
