Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 103,74 Mrd. EURKGV 8,03 Div. Rendite 8,83%
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 6,90 Euro belassen. Das Großreinemachen der Italiener mit dem Bericht zum vierten Quartal sei zwar eine negative Überraschung, schrieb Delphine Lee am Montag. Sie hätten aber gleichwohl die Gewinnerwartungen erfüllt. Die Anleger dürften zudem die Signale hinsichtlich der Kostenentwicklung begrüßen./rob/ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.02.2026 / 08:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.02.2026 / 08:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
6,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
5,91 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,77%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
5,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,53%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,51 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|10:16
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|19.01.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.01.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.12.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.09.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)