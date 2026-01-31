DAX 24.570 +0,1%ESt50 5.936 -0,2%MSCI World 4.520 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto 9,8700 -0,9%Nas 23.462 -0,9%Bitcoin 65.396 +0,7%Euro 1,1867 +0,1%Öl 66,22 -6,3%Gold 4.714 -3,1%
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

Marktkap. 103,74 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,03 Div. Rendite 8,83%
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

10:16 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
5,92 EUR -0,05 EUR -0,75%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 6,90 Euro belassen. Das Großreinemachen der Italiener mit dem Bericht zum vierten Quartal sei zwar eine negative Überraschung, schrieb Delphine Lee am Montag. Sie hätten aber gleichwohl die Gewinnerwartungen erfüllt. Die Anleger dürften zudem die Signale hinsichtlich der Kostenentwicklung begrüßen./rob/ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.02.2026 / 08:00 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.02.2026 / 08:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

