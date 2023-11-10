IONOS Aktie
WKN A3E00M
ISIN DE000A3E00M1
Symbol IOS
IONOS Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Ionos auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Der Marktkonsens liege bereits auf dem Niveau der erhöhten operativen Ergebnisziele für 2023, schrieb Analystin Nizla Naizer in einer am Montag vorliegenden Reaktion auf den Quartalsbericht./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.11.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.11.2023 / 06:45 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: IONOS Buy
|Unternehmen:
IONOS
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
21,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
14,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
46,04%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
14,22 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,68%
|
Analyst Name:
Nizla Naizer
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
20,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu IONOS
|14:21
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:21
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:51
|IONOS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.23
|IONOS Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.23
|IONOS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:21
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:21
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:51
|IONOS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.23
|IONOS Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.23
|IONOS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:21
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:21
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.11.23
|IONOS Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.23
|IONOS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.08.23
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:51
|IONOS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.23
|IONOS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.05.23
|IONOS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.03.23
|IONOS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.03.23
|IONOS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.