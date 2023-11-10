DAX 15.272 +0,3%ESt50 4.215 +0,4%MSCI World 2.901 +0,8%Dow 34.283 +1,2%Nas 13.798 +2,1%Bitcoin 34.553 -0,3%Euro 1,0673 -0,1%Öl 81,53 -0,2%Gold 1.935 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Plug Power A1JA81 Bayer BAY001 NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Rheinmetall 703000 Apple 865985 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX etwas fester -- Wall Street schwächelt vorbörslich -- Siemens Energy einigt sich wohl mit Bund auf Milliardenhilfe -- Porsche SE meldet Gewinnrückgang -- Bilfinger, CureVac, VW, Conti im Fokus
Top News
Aufschläge in Moskau: RTS am Nachmittag fester
PNE-Aktie tiefer: PNE bestätigt Ziele trotz schwachem Ergebnis
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Zehn europäische boerse.de-Champions in einem Open End Index-Zertifikat von UBS! Jetzt hier mehr erfahren. -w-

IONOS Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
IONOS Aktien-Sparplan
14,22 EUR +0,08 EUR +0,57 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 1,93 Mrd. EUR

WKN A3E00M

ISIN DE000A3E00M1

Symbol IOS

Deutsche Bank AG

IONOS Buy

14:21 Uhr
IONOS Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
IONOS
14,22 EUR 0,08 EUR 0,57%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Ionos auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Der Marktkonsens liege bereits auf dem Niveau der erhöhten operativen Ergebnisziele für 2023, schrieb Analystin Nizla Naizer in einer am Montag vorliegenden Reaktion auf den Quartalsbericht./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.11.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.11.2023 / 06:45 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: IONOS Buy

Unternehmen:
IONOS		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
21,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
14,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
46,04%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
14,22 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,68%
Analyst Name:
Nizla Naizer 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
20,50 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu IONOS

14:21 IONOS Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:21 IONOS Overweight Barclays Capital
08:51 IONOS Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.11.23 IONOS Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.11.23 IONOS Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu IONOS