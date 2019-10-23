finanzen.net
Sartorius vz. Aktie WKN: 716563 / ISIN: DE0007165631

171,70EUR
-4,60EUR
-2,61%
18:45:03
STU
23.10.2019 14:36
Sartorius vz Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat Sartorius nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 170 Euro belassen. Der Pharma- und Laborzulieferer habe mit guten Resultaten die Konsensschätzungen übertroffen und den Umsatzausblick nach oben hin konkretisiert, am Ziel für das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) aber festgehalten, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. An den Markterwartungen sollte sich nur wenig ändern./gl/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.10.2019 / 06:09 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sartorius vz Hold

Unternehmen:
Sartorius AG Vz.		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
170,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
172,80 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,62%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
171,20 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,70%
Analyst Name:
Falko Friedrichs		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
155,63 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sartorius AG Vz.

14:36 UhrSartorius vz HoldDeutsche Bank AG
22.10.2019Sartorius vz HoldWarburg Research
22.10.2019Sartorius vz VerkaufenDZ BANK
21.10.2019Sartorius vz HoldWarburg Research
21.10.2019Sartorius vz NeutralUBS AG
30.01.2019Sartorius vz buyWarburg Research
29.01.2019Sartorius vz buyUBS AG
29.01.2019Sartorius vz buyWarburg Research
13.12.2018Sartorius vz buyUBS AG
16.11.2018Sartorius vz buyWarburg Research
14:36 UhrSartorius vz HoldDeutsche Bank AG
22.10.2019Sartorius vz HoldWarburg Research
21.10.2019Sartorius vz HoldWarburg Research
21.10.2019Sartorius vz NeutralUBS AG
16.10.2019Sartorius vz HoldHSBC
22.10.2019Sartorius vz VerkaufenDZ BANK
21.10.2019Sartorius vz SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.08.2019Sartorius vz SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24.07.2019Sartorius vz SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.07.2019Sartorius vz VerkaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)

Nachrichten zu Sartorius AG Vz.

09:09 Uhr
Citi: Sartorius - Berg- und Talfahrt in Sartorius-Aktie (finanzen.net)
08:54 Uhr
Citi: Sartorius - Berg- und Talfahrt in Sartorius Aktie (finanzen.net)
21.10.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research belässt Sartorius auf 'Hold' - Ziel 184 Euro (dpa-afx)
21.10.19
ROUNDUP: Sartorius wird optimistischer für 2019 - Zukauf geplant (dpa-afx)
21.10.19
Pharma- und Laborzulieferer Sartorius wird optimistischer für 2019 (dpa-afx)
21.10.19
Pharma- und Laborzulieferer Sartorius will Konzernteile von Danaher kaufen (dpa-afx)
21.10.19
Das erwarten Analysten von Sartorius vor dem abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
14.10.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Commerzbank hebt Sartorius auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 205 Euro (dpa-afx)

Kursziele Sartorius vz. Aktie

-9,36%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -9,36%
Ø Kursziel: 155,63
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 4
Sell: 5
120
140
160
180
200
220
Kepler Cheuvreux
128 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
125 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
135 
HSBC
160 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
145 
UBS AG
184 
Warburg Research
198 
Deutsche Bank AG
170 
Ø Kursziel: 155,63
