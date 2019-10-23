|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Sartorius AG Vz.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
170,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
172,80 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,62%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
171,20 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,70%
|Analyst Name:
Falko Friedrichs
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
155,63 EUR
|14:36 Uhr
|Sartorius vz Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.2019
|Sartorius vz Hold
|Warburg Research
|22.10.2019
|Sartorius vz Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.2019
|Sartorius vz Hold
|Warburg Research
|21.10.2019
|Sartorius vz Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.01.2019
|Sartorius vz buy
|Warburg Research
|29.01.2019
|Sartorius vz buy
|UBS AG
|29.01.2019
|Sartorius vz buy
|Warburg Research
|13.12.2018
|Sartorius vz buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.2018
|Sartorius vz buy
|Warburg Research
|14:36 Uhr
|Sartorius vz Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.2019
|Sartorius vz Hold
|Warburg Research
|21.10.2019
|Sartorius vz Hold
|Warburg Research
|21.10.2019
|Sartorius vz Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.10.2019
|Sartorius vz Hold
|HSBC
|22.10.2019
|Sartorius vz Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.2019
|Sartorius vz Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.08.2019
|Sartorius vz Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|24.07.2019
|Sartorius vz Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.07.2019
|Sartorius vz Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|18:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Halten
|18:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Halten
|16:41 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|16:01 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|16:01 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|15:51 Uhr
|Continental overweight
|14:41 Uhr
|Software Halten
|14:36 Uhr
|Sartorius vz Hold
|13:21 Uhr
|Continental Halten
|13:21 Uhr
|Software neutral
|12:16 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|12:11 Uhr
|SAP SE Halten
|12:11 Uhr
|SAP SE Halten
|12:11 Uhr
|Continental Hold
|12:01 Uhr
|Continental Halten
|11:56 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:56 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|11:51 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|11:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:41 Uhr
|Software buy
|11:41 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:41 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:36 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:36 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Sector Perform
|11:06 Uhr
|Daimler Sell
|11:06 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|11:06 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|08:36 Uhr
|Software Hold
|08:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse buy
|22.10.19
|adidas Underweight
|22.10.19
|Continental Hold
|22.10.19
|Continental Sector Perform
|22.10.19
|Continental Underweight
|22.10.19
|Sartorius vz Hold
|22.10.19
|SAP SE overweight
|22.10.19
|SAP SE overweight
