FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat Sartorius nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 170 Euro belassen. Der Pharma- und Laborzulieferer habe mit guten Resultaten die Konsensschätzungen übertroffen und den Umsatzausblick nach oben hin konkretisiert, am Ziel für das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) aber festgehalten, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. An den Markterwartungen sollte sich nur wenig ändern./gl/la



