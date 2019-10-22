HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat das Kursziel für die Vorzüge von Sartorius nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 184 auf 198 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Der Laborausrüster habe starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen sinnvollen Zukauf getätigt, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er hob seine Schätzungen an./ag/ck



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2019 / 08:15 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.