22.10.2019 15:06
Sartorius vz Hold (Warburg Research)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat das Kursziel für die Vorzüge von Sartorius nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 184 auf 198 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Der Laborausrüster habe starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen sinnvollen Zukauf getätigt, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er hob seine Schätzungen an./ag/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2019 / 08:15 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sartorius vz Hold

Unternehmen:
Sartorius AG Vz.		Analyst:
Warburg Research		Kursziel:
198,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
175,50 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+12,82%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
177,10 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+11,80%
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
155,63 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sartorius AG Vz.

15:06 UhrSartorius vz HoldWarburg Research
13:06 UhrSartorius vz VerkaufenDZ BANK
21.10.2019Sartorius vz HoldWarburg Research
21.10.2019Sartorius vz NeutralUBS AG
21.10.2019Sartorius vz SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.01.2019Sartorius vz buyWarburg Research
29.01.2019Sartorius vz buyUBS AG
29.01.2019Sartorius vz buyWarburg Research
13.12.2018Sartorius vz buyUBS AG
16.11.2018Sartorius vz buyWarburg Research
15:06 UhrSartorius vz HoldWarburg Research
21.10.2019Sartorius vz HoldWarburg Research
21.10.2019Sartorius vz NeutralUBS AG
16.10.2019Sartorius vz HoldHSBC
15.10.2019Sartorius vz HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13:06 UhrSartorius vz VerkaufenDZ BANK
21.10.2019Sartorius vz SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.08.2019Sartorius vz SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24.07.2019Sartorius vz SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.07.2019Sartorius vz VerkaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)

Nachrichten zu Sartorius AG Vz.

Bilanzvorlage
Das erwarten Analysten von Sartorius vor dem abgelaufenen Quartal
Sartorius vz wird am 22.10.2019 die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel vorstellen.
21.10.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research belässt Sartorius auf 'Hold' - Ziel 184 Euro (dpa-afx)
21.10.19
21.10.19
ROUNDUP: Sartorius wird optimistischer für 2019 - Zukauf geplant (dpa-afx)
21.10.19
21.10.19
Pharma- und Laborzulieferer Sartorius wird optimistischer für 2019 (dpa-afx)
21.10.19
21.10.19
Pharma- und Laborzulieferer Sartorius will Konzernteile von Danaher kaufen (dpa-afx)
14.10.19
14.10.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Commerzbank hebt Sartorius auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 205 Euro (dpa-afx)
04.10.19
04.10.19
Teure Sartorius-Aktie: Was Anleger jetzt wissen sollten (finanzen.net)
16.09.19
16.09.19
Sartorius kann Kassen für Zukäufe schnell füllen (dpa-afx)
27.08.19
27.08.19
Sartorius-Aktie: Brodelnd wie im Reaktor - Pharmazulieferer begeistert Börse (dpa-afx)

Kursziele Sartorius vz. Aktie

-11,92%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -11,92%
Ø Kursziel: 155,63
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 4
Sell: 5
120
140
160
180
200
220
Kepler Cheuvreux
128 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
125 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
135 
Deutsche Bank AG
170 
HSBC
160 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
145 
UBS AG
184 
Warburg Research
198 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -11,92%
Ø Kursziel: 155,63
