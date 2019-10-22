|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Sartorius AG Vz.
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
198,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
175,50 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+12,82%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
177,10 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+11,80%
|Analyst Name:
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
155,63 EUR
|15:06 Uhr
|13:06 Uhr
|Sartorius vz Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.2019
|21.10.2019
|Sartorius vz Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.10.2019
|Sartorius vz Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.01.2019
|Sartorius vz buy
|Warburg Research
|29.01.2019
|Sartorius vz buy
|UBS AG
|29.01.2019
|Sartorius vz buy
|Warburg Research
|13.12.2018
|Sartorius vz buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.2018
|Sartorius vz buy
|Warburg Research
|15:06 Uhr
|21.10.2019
|21.10.2019
|Sartorius vz Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.10.2019
|Sartorius vz Hold
|HSBC
|15.10.2019
|Sartorius vz Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:06 Uhr
|21.10.2019
|Sartorius vz Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.08.2019
|Sartorius vz Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|24.07.2019
|Sartorius vz Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.07.2019
|Sartorius vz Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17:06 Uhr
|adidas Underweight
|16:36 Uhr
|Continental Hold
|16:26 Uhr
|Continental Sector Perform
|16:11 Uhr
|Continental Underweight
|15:06 Uhr
|14:06 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|14:06 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|14:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|14:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|13:56 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|13:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Outperform
|13:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Outperform
|13:36 Uhr
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|13:11 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|13:06 Uhr
|13:01 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|13:01 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|12:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|12:46 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|12:46 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|12:36 Uhr
|Henkel vz buy
|12:21 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|12:16 Uhr
|Siemens overweight
|12:06 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|12:06 Uhr
|Software buy
|12:01 Uhr
|Software buy
|11:56 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:56 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|10:56 Uhr
|EVOTEC SE buy
|10:56 Uhr
|AIXTRON SE buy
|10:06 Uhr
|Nemetschek SE buy
|09:16 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|09:01 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|09:01 Uhr
|Software buy
|08:41 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|08:41 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|21.10.19
|SAP SE buy
|21.10.19
|SAP SE buy
|21.10.19
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|21.10.19
|Bayer Halten
