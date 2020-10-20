finanzen.net
Sartorius vz. Aktie WKN: 716563 / ISIN: DE0007165631

375,00EUR
-10,20EUR
-2,65%
11:30:06
STU
21.10.2020 10:31

Sartorius vz Hold (Warburg Research)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat das Kursziel für Sartorius nach Zahlen von 330 auf 380 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Der Pharma- und Laborausrüster habe im dritten Quartal exzellent abgeschnitten und einen herausragenden Auftragseingang berichtet, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er hob seine Schätzungen an. Mittelfristige Ziele des Unternehmens erwartet er im Januar./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.10.2020 / 08:15 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sartorius vz. Hold

Unternehmen:
Sartorius AG Vz.		 Analyst:
Warburg Research		 Kursziel:
380,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
373,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,77%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
375,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,33%
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
306,43 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Sartorius vz. Aktie

-18,29%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -18,29%
Ø Kursziel: 306,43
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
200
250
300
350
Deutsche Bank AG
277,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
331,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
320,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
300,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
325,00 €
UBS AG
212,00 €
Warburg Research
380,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -18,29%
Ø Kursziel: 306,43
alle Sartorius AG Vz. Kursziele

