Sartorius vz. Aktie WKN: 716563 / ISIN: DE0007165631

389,40EUR
+3,40EUR
+0,88%
17:43:07
STU
27.01.2021 12:46

Sartorius vz Hold (Warburg Research)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Sartorius auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 380 Euro belassen. Der Pharma- und Laborausrüster habe 2020 mit einem starken "Finish" beendet, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoc. Der mittelfristige Ausblick der Niedersachsen sei "inspirierend" und spreche für ein weiter starkes Wachstum./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.01.2021 / 08:15 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.01.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sartorius vz. Hold

Unternehmen:
Sartorius AG Vz.		 Analyst:
Warburg Research		 Kursziel:
380,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
381,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,42%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
389,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,41%
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
338,71 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Sartorius AG Vz.

12:56 Uhr Sartorius vz. overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:46 Uhr Sartorius vz. Hold Warburg Research
21.01.21 Sartorius vz. overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.01.21 Sartorius vz. overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.11.20 Sartorius vz. overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Sartorius AG Vz.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Sartorius vz. Aktie

-13,02%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -13,02%
Ø Kursziel: 338,71
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
220
240
260
280
300
320
340
360
380
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
390,00 €
Warburg Research
380,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
373,00 €
UBS AG
228,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
353,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
322,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
325,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -13,02%
Ø Kursziel: 338,71
alle Sartorius AG Vz. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:50 Uhr Prudential Sector Perform
14:47 Uhr JENOPTIK Halten
14:47 Uhr Givaudan buy
14:46 Uhr Akzo Nobel Neutral
14:35 Uhr LANXESS buy
14:34 Uhr K+S Neutral
14:33 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Sell
14:33 Uhr Evonik Sell
14:32 Uhr Swiss Re Outperform
14:32 Uhr Covestro Sell
14:31 Uhr AXA Outperform
12:44 Uhr RTL overweight
12:08 Uhr Sartorius vz. overweight
12:05 Uhr Vonovia kaufen
11:59 Uhr Sartorius vz. Hold
11:58 Uhr JENOPTIK buy
11:57 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Sell
11:54 Uhr KRONES buy
11:53 Uhr LANXESS kaufen
11:52 Uhr Dürr buy
11:52 Uhr Schaeffler Hold
11:52 Uhr TRATON Halten
11:51 Uhr Siemens Healthineers kaufen
11:39 Uhr UBS buy
11:38 Uhr LANXESS buy
11:38 Uhr TRATON Hold
11:37 Uhr publity Kaufen
11:36 Uhr Air Liquide Neutral
11:36 Uhr RTL Neutral
11:35 Uhr TUI Underperform
11:34 Uhr Software Neutral
11:31 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
11:31 Uhr BHP Group buy
11:31 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
11:30 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
11:30 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
10:14 Uhr SAP Outperform
10:13 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Outperform
10:09 Uhr Lufthansa market-perform
09:49 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
09:49 Uhr Shell B overweight
09:46 Uhr Novartis Neutral
09:45 Uhr UBS Outperform
09:44 Uhr easyJet Hold
08:53 Uhr JENOPTIK add
08:52 Uhr Daimler buy
08:52 Uhr BMW Hold
08:51 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Hold
07:53 Uhr Valeo SA buy
07:52 Uhr Stabilus buy

