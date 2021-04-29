|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Baader Bank
|Kursziel:
220,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
add
|Kurs*:
172,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27,91%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
172,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,31%
|
Analyst Name:
Volker Bosse
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
209,70 €
|12:26 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|14.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|08.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.02.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
