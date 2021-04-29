MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 220 Euro belassen. Medienberichte zur Einführung des elektronischen Rezeptes, das es demnach in der beginnenden Testphase zunächst nur in der Region Berlin-Brandenburg geben soll, seien nicht vorteilhaft für Online-Apotheken, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Jedes Problem bei der Einführung sorge bei diesen für Unsicherheit. Der Trend zur Digitalisierung des Sektors sei aber nicht aufzuhalten./mf/tih