  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Die Lehren aus der Pandemie - Was Anleger bei der Auswahl ihrer Investments beachten sollten.-w-

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

172,80EUR
-6,40EUR
-3,57%
12:45:03
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
30.04.2021 12:26

Shop Apotheke Europe NV add (Baader Bank)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 220 Euro belassen. Medienberichte zur Einführung des elektronischen Rezeptes, das es demnach in der beginnenden Testphase zunächst nur in der Region Berlin-Brandenburg geben soll, seien nicht vorteilhaft für Online-Apotheken, schrieb Analyst Volker Bosse in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Jedes Problem bei der Einführung sorge bei diesen für Unsicherheit. Der Trend zur Digitalisierung des Sektors sei aber nicht aufzuhalten./mf/tih

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SD9NFW 4,56
3,82
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SD834C 9,60
1,83
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD9NFW, SD834C. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2021 / 08:31 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV add

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Baader Bank		 Kursziel:
220,00 €
Rating jetzt:
add		 Kurs*:
172,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
27,91%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
172,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,31%
Analyst Name:
Volker Bosse 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
209,70 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

12:26 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV add Baader Bank
29.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV add Baader Bank
08.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+21,35%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +21,35%
Ø Kursziel: 209,70
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Kepler Cheuvreux
108,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
205,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Barclays Capital
215,00 €
Warburg Research
179,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
260,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
235,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Baader Bank
220,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +21,35%
Ø Kursziel: 209,70
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:37 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
11:35 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
11:35 Uhr Zur Rose buy
11:18 Uhr SAFRAN Equal-Weight
11:16 Uhr Eni buy
11:15 Uhr Orsted Hold
11:15 Uhr Unilever buy
11:15 Uhr STMicroelectronics Sell
11:15 Uhr TOTAL buy
10:54 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
10:54 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Hold
10:53 Uhr Lufthansa Sell
10:53 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Hold
10:52 Uhr BASF buy
10:52 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy
10:51 Uhr Nokia buy
10:50 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
10:50 Uhr Klöckner buy
10:49 Uhr AIXTRON buy
10:47 Uhr BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List
10:01 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Sell
10:00 Uhr Airbus buy
09:59 Uhr UBS Underweight
09:54 Uhr Barclays overweight
09:54 Uhr Beiersdorf Hold
09:41 Uhr Shell B Equal weight
09:41 Uhr TOTAL overweight
09:30 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser overweight
09:30 Uhr DWS Group Equal-Weight
09:29 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Neutral
09:27 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE add
09:26 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
09:26 Uhr Fielmann buy
09:25 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Neutral
09:23 Uhr AIXTRON buy
29.04.21 Orsted buy
29.04.21 TOTAL Neutral
29.04.21 DWS Group overweight
29.04.21 HelloFresh Neutral
29.04.21 TOTAL buy
29.04.21 Kone Underperform
29.04.21 Airbus overweight
29.04.21 Shell B buy
29.04.21 DWS Group buy
29.04.21 Ströer overweight
29.04.21 Symrise Underweight
29.04.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
29.04.21 Klöckner buy
29.04.21 LafargeHolcim buy
29.04.21 BASF Outperform

Top-Rankings

Die größten Schuldenerlasse der Wirtschaftsgeschichte
Diesen Ländern wurde mit Schuldenschnitten auf die Beine geholfen
Die teuersten Versicherungen der Stars
Wer hat die teuerste?
Deutsche Städte mit dem höchsten Börsenwert
In welchen Städten siedeln sich die Konzerne mit dem höchsten Börsenwert an?

Umfrage

Bundesverkehrsminister Andreas Scheuer hat sich für Vorteile für Geimpfte bei Urlaubsreisen ausgesprochen. Sind sie auch dafür?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen