Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 1,35 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy von 130 auf 110 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Trends im europäischen Internetsektor seien 2026 recht stabil, schrieb Andrew Ross in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Das Umsatzwachstum dürfte stabil bleiben und die Margen dürften leicht zulegen. Thema blieben die Auswirkungen des KI-Trends. Mit Prosus gebe es nur einen klaren Gewinner und lediglich Auto1 erscheine immun, während es bei den meisten anderen Unternehmen positive wie negative Aspekte gebe. Die Favoriten des Analysten sind Auto1, Redcare und Vend Marketplaces, während er auf Asos, Ocado and Rightmove am skeptischsten schaut./mis/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.01.2026 / 23:43 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.01.2026 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
110,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
63,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
74,60%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
63,55 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
73,09%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Ross
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
151,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
