DAX 25.276 -0,3%ESt50 6.018 -0,4%MSCI World 4.518 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 12,84 -1,4%Nas 23.530 +0,3%Bitcoin 82.082 -0,3%Euro 1,1616 +0,1%Öl 64,64 +1,2%Gold 4.599 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 DroneShield A2DMAA Bayer BAY001 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Siemens Energy ENER6Y RENK RENK73 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 SAP 716460 Schaeffler SHA010 Infineon 623100 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX mit leichten Verlusten -- Worthington plant Übernahme von KlöCo -- D-Wave, Schaeffler, RWE, Siemens Energy, ASML, Porsche, Fraport, Amazon, TSMC, DroneShield, VW, BYD im Fokus
Top News
Jetzt Neujahrsbonus sichern: 3 Geschenke für Neukunden bei unserem Broker finanzen.net ZERO Jetzt Neujahrsbonus sichern: 3 Geschenke für Neukunden bei unserem Broker finanzen.net ZERO
Solana-Mitgründer sieht Stablecoins auf dem Weg zu einem Billionenmarkt Solana-Mitgründer sieht Stablecoins auf dem Weg zu einem Billionenmarkt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
63,55 EUR -2,15 EUR -3,27 %
STU
58,83 CHF -3,40 CHF -5,46 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 1,35 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A2AR94

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol SHPPF

Barclays Capital

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight

11:46 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
63,55 EUR -2,15 EUR -3,27%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy von 130 auf 110 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Trends im europäischen Internetsektor seien 2026 recht stabil, schrieb Andrew Ross in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Das Umsatzwachstum dürfte stabil bleiben und die Margen dürften leicht zulegen. Thema blieben die Auswirkungen des KI-Trends. Mit Prosus gebe es nur einen klaren Gewinner und lediglich Auto1 erscheine immun, während es bei den meisten anderen Unternehmen positive wie negative Aspekte gebe. Die Favoriten des Analysten sind Auto1, Redcare und Vend Marketplaces, während er auf Asos, Ocado and Rightmove am skeptischsten schaut./mis/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.01.2026 / 23:43 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.01.2026 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
110,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
63,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
74,60%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
63,55 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
73,09%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Ross 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
151,50 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

11:46 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight Barclays Capital
13.01.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.01.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.01.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.01.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

finanzen.net Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Anlage im Blick MDAX-Wert Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) von vor einem Jahr bedeutet MDAX-Wert Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) von vor einem Jahr bedeutet
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX steigt zum Start
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: MDAX beginnt Mittwochshandel in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer
finanzen.net Gewinne in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht zum Start Zuschläge
finanzen.net MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX zum Start des Montagshandels in Grün
finanzen.net Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: MDAX in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie News: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) am Vormittag mit Verlusten
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsstart fester
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy expands its leadership position in e-Rx, nearly doubling Rx sales in Germany in 2025.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Redemption of 2021/2028 convertible bond.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy opens new online pharmacy for the Austrian market in Czechia.
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Dr. Björn Söder, buy
EQS Group EQS-News: Change in Redcare Pharmacy´s Managing Board: new CFO Hendrik Krampe. 
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: New CFO Hendrik Krampe.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: scaling Rx and strengthening operating cash generation with adj. EBITDA margin of 2.4% in Q3.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy confirms full-year guidance following sustained positive Q3 sales performance in both Rx and non-Rx. 
RSS Feed
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) zu myNews hinzufügen