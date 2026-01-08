Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy mit einem Kursziel von 200 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Der im Dezember von DM gestartete Onlinehandel mit nicht verschreibungspflichtigen Medikamenten sei für die etablierten Onlineapotheken Redcare und DocMorris zunächst keine große Bedrohung, schrieb Jan Koch in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar. Er ging dabei auf Testkäufe, das Produktangebot, Preisvergleiche und die Bestellabwicklung ein./ag/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2026 / 09:20 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
200,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
64,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
211,53%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
65,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
203,49%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
154,83 €
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|11:51
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
