DAX 24.612 -1,4%ESt50 5.856 -1,2%MSCI World 4.503 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 12,08 -3,3%Nas 23.515 -0,1%Bitcoin 77.682 -2,3%Euro 1,1726 +0,7%Öl 64,28 +0,2%Gold 4.725 +1,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 DroneShield A2DMAA NVIDIA 918422 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F SAP 716460 RENK RENK73 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 adidas A1EWWW Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Zollkonflikt: DAX sackt ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer -- Henkel führt Gespräche über möglichen Erwerb von Stahl Holdings -- Rüstungsaktien, Ryanair, BYD, Hypoport, LVMH, NVIDIA im Fokus
Top News
Grönland-Streit eskaliert: Europa geht vor Trumps Rede beim WEF in die Offensive Grönland-Streit eskaliert: Europa geht vor Trumps Rede beim WEF in die Offensive
TotalEnergies-Aktie fester: Produktionssteigerung kompensiert schwächere Preise TotalEnergies-Aktie fester: Produktionssteigerung kompensiert schwächere Preise
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
60,95 EUR -1,70 EUR -2,71 %
STU
55,94 CHF -2,40 CHF -4,12 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 1,31 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A2AR94

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol SHPPF

Barclays Capital

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight

10:41 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
60,95 EUR -1,70 EUR -2,71%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Redcare Pharmacy nach Zahlen von Konkurrent DocMorris auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe ein durchwachsenes Schlussquartal 2025 hinter sich, schrieb Sarah Roberts in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Reaktion. Wegen der Skalenvorteile sowie der starken Bilanz bevorzugt sie Redcare Pharmacy. Bei DocMorris sei zudem die Dynamik im Geschäft mit rezeptpflichtigen Medikamenten schwächer./rob/gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2026 / 07:01 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2026 / 07:02 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
62,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
60,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Sarah Roberts 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
159,80 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

10:41 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight Barclays Capital
16.01.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight Barclays Capital
13.01.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.01.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.01.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

dpa-afx Vorläufige Zahlen DocMorris-Aktie von höherem Verlust belastet: Kräftiges Wachstum dank E-Rezept in Deutschland DocMorris-Aktie von höherem Verlust belastet: Kräftiges Wachstum dank E-Rezept in Deutschland
BNP Paribas SAP, Mercedes, Bayer, Porsche, BB Biotech, BMW, VW, Redcare - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand
StockXperts Redcare Pharmacy: Hält der Boden?
finanzen.net Montagshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht zum Start Abschläge
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX fällt am Freitagmittag zurück
finanzen.net MDAX-Wert Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) von vor einem Jahr bedeutet
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX steigt zum Start
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: MDAX beginnt Mittwochshandel in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy expands its leadership position in e-Rx, nearly doubling Rx sales in Germany in 2025.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Redemption of 2021/2028 convertible bond.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy opens new online pharmacy for the Austrian market in Czechia.
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Dr. Björn Söder, buy
EQS Group EQS-News: Change in Redcare Pharmacy´s Managing Board: new CFO Hendrik Krampe. 
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: New CFO Hendrik Krampe.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: scaling Rx and strengthening operating cash generation with adj. EBITDA margin of 2.4% in Q3.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy confirms full-year guidance following sustained positive Q3 sales performance in both Rx and non-Rx. 
RSS Feed
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) zu myNews hinzufügen