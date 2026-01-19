Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 1,31 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Redcare Pharmacy nach Zahlen von Konkurrent DocMorris auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe ein durchwachsenes Schlussquartal 2025 hinter sich, schrieb Sarah Roberts in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Reaktion. Wegen der Skalenvorteile sowie der starken Bilanz bevorzugt sie Redcare Pharmacy. Bei DocMorris sei zudem die Dynamik im Geschäft mit rezeptpflichtigen Medikamenten schwächer./rob/gl/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2026 / 07:01 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2026 / 07:02 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
62,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
60,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Sarah Roberts
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
159,80 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
