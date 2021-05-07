  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

160,60EUR
+7,60EUR
+4,97%
07.05.2021
STU
06.05.2021 13:16

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold (Warburg Research)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 179 Euro belassen. Der Jahresauftakt der Onlineapotheke sei stark ausgefallen, allerdings lasse die Profitabilität etwas zu wünschen übrig, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr sollte dennoch erreichbar sein./mf/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 08:15 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Warburg Research		 Kursziel:
179,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
154,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,63%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
160,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,46%
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
208,70 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

07.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
07.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
06.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV add Baader Bank
06.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+29,95%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +29,95%
Ø Kursziel: 208,70
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
230,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
108,00 €
Barclays Capital
210,00 €
Baader Bank
220,00 €
Warburg Research
179,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
205,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
260,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +29,95%
Ø Kursziel: 208,70
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

