Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

146,20EUR
-17,00EUR
-10,42%
14:36:40
XQTX
09.11.2020 09:56

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce (Kepler Cheuvreux)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat Shop Apotheke von "Buy" auf "Reduce" doppelt abgestuft und das Kursziel von 192 auf 134 Euro gesenkt. Angesichts der jüngsten deutschen Gesetzesentwicklung bezüglich der Preise für verschreibungspflichtige Medikamente hätten sich die kurzfristigen Geschäftsausssichten für die Online-Apotheke verschlechtert, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. So dürfte der Wechsel von Kunden mit Rezepten hin zum Versandhandel nun langsamer geschehen. Damit lasse auch die Attraktivität des Unternehmens als Übernahmeziel etwa für den Internetriesen Amazon nach./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.11.2020 / 05:50 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.11.2020 / 06:37 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
134,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Reduce		 Kurs*:
164,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,29%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
146,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,34%
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
163,29 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

09:56 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
06.11.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
06.11.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
05.11.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
05.11.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+11,69%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,69%
Ø Kursziel: 163,29
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
120
130
140
150
160
170
180
190
200
Kepler Cheuvreux
134,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
120,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
200,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
160,00 €
Warburg Research
164,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
175,00 €
Barclays Capital
190,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,69%
Ø Kursziel: 163,29
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

