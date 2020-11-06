|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
134,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Reduce
|Kurs*:
164,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,29%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
146,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,34%
|
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
163,29 €
|09:56 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|09:56 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:56 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.03.19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|13:34 Uhr
|TRATON buy
|13:32 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Sell
|13:30 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse buy
|13:28 Uhr
|ING Group overweight
|13:27 Uhr
|Apple overweight
|13:26 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA overweight
|12:27 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Underweight
|12:11 Uhr
|LOréal Equal-Weight
|12:10 Uhr
|LANXESS Halten
|11:53 Uhr
|GEA Halten
|11:50 Uhr
|ams buy
|11:50 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11:49 Uhr
|RTL buy
|11:47 Uhr
|Linde buy
|11:46 Uhr
|Aareal Bank Reduce
|11:46 Uhr
|Allianz kaufen
|11:46 Uhr
|Rheinmetall buy
|11:46 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media kaufen
|10:49 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|10:19 Uhr
|freenet Equal weight
|10:09 Uhr
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|10:08 Uhr
|Infineon Underperform
|10:05 Uhr
|Covestro overweight
|09:45 Uhr
|Infineon overweight
|09:19 Uhr
|Infineon Neutral
|09:09 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|08:33 Uhr
|Valeo SA Sell
|08:33 Uhr
|HELLA buy
|08:31 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|08:00 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Neutral
|07:37 Uhr
|Dürr buy
|07:36 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical Hold
|07:09 Uhr
|GEA Underweight
|07:07 Uhr
|Givaudan Underperform
|06:53 Uhr
|Symrise Hold
|06.11.20
|Philips Neutral
|06.11.20
|Airbus Conviction Buy List
|06.11.20
|Sanofi buy
|06.11.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|06.11.20
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|06.11.20
|Rheinmetall buy
|06.11.20
|Amadeus IT buy
|06.11.20
|freenet Sell
|06.11.20
|Rheinmetall kaufen
|06.11.20
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Verkaufen
|06.11.20
|Allianz kaufen
|06.11.20
|freenet kaufen
|06.11.20
|CompuGroup Medical buy
|06.11.20
|1&1 Drillisch Hold
|06.11.20
|United Internet Hold
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan