FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat Shop Apotheke von "Buy" auf "Reduce" doppelt abgestuft und das Kursziel von 192 auf 134 Euro gesenkt. Angesichts der jüngsten deutschen Gesetzesentwicklung bezüglich der Preise für verschreibungspflichtige Medikamente hätten sich die kurzfristigen Geschäftsausssichten für die Online-Apotheke verschlechtert, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. So dürfte der Wechsel von Kunden mit Rezepten hin zum Versandhandel nun langsamer geschehen. Damit lasse auch die Attraktivität des Unternehmens als Übernahmeziel etwa für den Internetriesen Amazon nach./mis/ajx