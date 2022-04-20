  • Suche
Stellantis Aktie

12,73EUR
-0,06EUR
-0,48%
14:36:19
XETRA
13,59USD
-0,41USD
-2,93%
15:11:54
NDN

WKN: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

26.04.2022 14:21

Stellantis Neutral (Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat Stellantis von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 21,00 auf 14,50 Euro gesenkt. Geringere Verkaufszahlen und höhere Kosten bei möglicherweise fallenden Preisen bedeuten Gewinnrückgänge, schrieb Analyst Horst Schneider in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie zur Autobranche. Er kappte entsprechend seine Schätzungen und liegt für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 nun für alle Hersteller im Mittel gerechnet unter den Markterwartungen. Für Stellantis spreche zwar die niedrige Aktienbewertung, es gebe aber keine Kurstreiber. Schneider empfiehlt nun nur noch Mercedes-Benz und Renault zum Kauf./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / 05:03 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Neutral

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.		 Kursziel:
14,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
12,72 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,99%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
12,73 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,92%
Analyst Name:
Horst Schneider 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
23,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Stellantis

14:21 Uhr Stellantis Neutral Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
11:36 Uhr Stellantis Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.04.22 Stellantis Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
19.04.22 Stellantis Buy UBS AG
11.04.22 Stellantis Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nachrichten zu Stellantis

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Stellantis Aktie

+84,14%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +84,14%
Ø Kursziel: 23,44
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
15
20
25
30
Kepler Cheuvreux
30,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
20,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
34,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21,00 €
UBS AG
25,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
19,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
15 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +84,14%
Ø Kursziel: 23,44
alle Stellantis Kursziele

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende 2022?

