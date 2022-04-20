Aktie in diesem Artikel Stellantis 12,73 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat Stellantis von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 21,00 auf 14,50 Euro gesenkt. Geringere Verkaufszahlen und höhere Kosten bei möglicherweise fallenden Preisen bedeuten Gewinnrückgänge, schrieb Analyst Horst Schneider in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie zur Autobranche. Er kappte entsprechend seine Schätzungen und liegt für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 nun für alle Hersteller im Mittel gerechnet unter den Markterwartungen. Für Stellantis spreche zwar die niedrige Aktienbewertung, es gebe aber keine Kurstreiber. Schneider empfiehlt nun nur noch Mercedes-Benz und Renault zum Kauf./ag/mis