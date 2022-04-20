|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|Kursziel:
14,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
12,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,99%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
12,73 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,92%
|
Analyst Name:
Horst Schneider
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
23,44 €
|14:21 Uhr
|Stellantis Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|11:36 Uhr
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.04.22
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|11.04.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:21 Uhr
|Stellantis Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|11:36 Uhr
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.04.22
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|11.04.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:36 Uhr
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.04.22
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|11.04.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.04.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.03.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.10.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|03.03.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|21.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|14:21 Uhr
|Stellantis Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|20.04.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.03.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.03.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.03.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:36 Uhr
|Porsche Neutral
|13:35 Uhr
|Renault Buy
|13:34 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Neutral
|13:33 Uhr
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Buy
|13:31 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|13:30 Uhr
|Stellantis Neutral
|13:22 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Sell
|13:21 Uhr
|Lufthansa Hold
|13:07 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|12:45 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Buy
|12:45 Uhr
|FedEx Buy
|12:44 Uhr
|United Parcel Service Hold
|12:44 Uhr
|easyJet Buy
|12:43 Uhr
|Ryanair Buy
|12:42 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|12:42 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|12:41 Uhr
|Fraport Hold
|12:22 Uhr
|Enel Conviction Buy List
|12:21 Uhr
|Vitesco Technologies Neutral
|12:16 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|12:14 Uhr
|HSBC Buy
|12:13 Uhr
|Santander Buy
|12:12 Uhr
|BBVA Neutral
|11:55 Uhr
|Vitesco Technologies Neutral
|11:18 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Sell
|11:09 Uhr
|Novartis Neutral
|11:07 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|10:54 Uhr
|Roche Neutral
|10:53 Uhr
|Air Liquide Outperform
|10:52 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|10:52 Uhr
|Befesa Buy
|10:50 Uhr
|HSBC Buy
|10:48 Uhr
|Stellantis Buy
|10:46 Uhr
|NEL ASA Buy
|10:42 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|10:39 Uhr
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|10:37 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|10:37 Uhr
|Roche Buy
|10:36 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Buy
|10:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|10:28 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|10:24 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Buy
|10:22 Uhr
|SAP Buy
|10:16 Uhr
|Philips Neutral
|10:11 Uhr
|HAMBORNER REIT Buy
|10:09 Uhr
|Evonik Buy
|10:05 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|10:04 Uhr
|Amadeus FiRe Buy
|09:56 Uhr
|Befesa Neutral
|09:54 Uhr
|Bertrandt Kaufen
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan