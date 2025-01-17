Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 3
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 12.01.2025 und dem 17.01.2025. Stand ist der 17.01.2025.
Platz 32: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -5,26 Prozent
Platz 31: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -2,83 Prozent
Platz 30: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -2,58 Prozent
Platz 29: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,41 Prozent
Platz 28: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -1,98 Prozent
Platz 27: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -1,45 Prozent
Platz 26: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -1,14 Prozent
Platz 25: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -1,01 Prozent
Platz 24: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,00 Prozent
Platz 23: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -0,96 Prozent
Platz 22: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -0,24 Prozent
Platz 21: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 20: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Platz 19: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 0,07 Prozent
Platz 18: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 0,25 Prozent
Platz 17: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,74 Prozent
Platz 16: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 0,95 Prozent
Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,98 Prozent
Platz 14: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,99 Prozent
Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,02 Prozent
Platz 12: Reispreis
Reispreis: 1,46 Prozent
Platz 11: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,46 Prozent
Platz 10: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 1,50 Prozent
Platz 9: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 1,54 Prozent
Platz 8: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 1,82 Prozent
Platz 7: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,99 Prozent
Platz 6: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 2,27 Prozent
Platz 5: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 2,55 Prozent
Platz 4: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,76 Prozent
Platz 3: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,82 Prozent
Platz 2: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 4,33 Prozent
Platz 1: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 9,42 Prozent
