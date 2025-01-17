DAX20.903 +1,2%ESt505.148 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto16,57 +0,5%Dow43.488 +0,8%Nas19.630 +1,5%Bitcoin101.268 +0,2%Euro1,0273 -0,3%Öl80,73 -0,8%Gold2.702 ±0,0%
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 3

18.01.25 01:03 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 3: Gold, Öl & Co. - Die Tops und Flops der Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.684,30 USD 47,30 USD 1,79%
Baumwolle
0,68 USD 0,01 USD 1,23%
Bleipreis
1.935,55 USD 6,70 USD 0,35%
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,69 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,42%
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
105,84 EUR 0,88 EUR 0,84%
Eisenerzpreis
100,49 USD 0,29 USD 0,29%
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,92 USD -0,37 USD -8,53%
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
Goldpreis
2.701,93 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Haferpreis
3,62 USD 0,12 USD 3,50%
Heizölpreis
69,48 USD 0,26 USD 0,38%
Holzpreis
594,50 USD -6,50 USD -1,08%
Kaffeepreis
3,27 USD 0,00 USD 0,11%
Kakaopreis
8.559,00 GBP -188,00 GBP -2,15%
Kohlepreis
109,00 USD 1,00 USD 0,93%
Kupferpreis
9.081,72 USD -41,37 USD -0,45%
Lebendrindpreis
1,97 USD 0,00 USD 0,13%
Lebendschweinpreis
0,81 USD -0,01 USD -1,40%
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,81 USD -0,01 USD -1,40%
Maispreis
4,85 USD 0,10 USD 2,16%
Mastrindpreis
2,74 USD 0,00 USD 0,17%
Milchpreis
20,30 USD 0,02 USD 0,10%
Naphthapreis (European)
652,20 USD -1,64 USD -0,25%
Nickelpreis
15.838,50 USD 177,00 USD 1,13%
Ölpreis (Brent)
80,73 USD -0,63 USD -0,77%
Ölpreis (WTI)
77,94 USD -0,82 USD -1,04%
Orangensaftpreis
4,81 USD 0,15 USD 3,14%
Palladiumpreis
950,00 USD -1,00 USD -0,11%
Palmölpreis
4.441,00 MYR -30,00 MYR -0,67%
Platinpreis
940,75 USD 0,50 USD 0,05%
Rapspreis
529,50 EUR 4,00 EUR 0,76%
Reispreis
14,82 USD 0,21 USD 1,40%
Silberpreis
30,35 USD -0,48 USD -1,56%
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
297,40 USD 2,40 USD 0,81%
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,46 USD 0,01 USD 1,62%
Sojabohnenpreis
10,36 USD 0,16 USD 1,52%
Super Benzin
1,74 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,35%
Uranpreis
73,85 USD 0,10 USD 0,14%
Weizenpreis
227,00 EUR 1,00 EUR 0,44%
Zinkpreis
2.882,85 USD 59,10 USD 2,09%
Zinnpreis
29.397,50 USD -127,50 USD -0,43%
Zuckerpreis
0,18 USD -0,00 USD -1,03%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 3

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 12.01.2025 und dem 17.01.2025. Stand ist der 17.01.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -5,26 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -2,83 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 20: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 17: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 1,82 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 5: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 2,55 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,82 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 2: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 4,33 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 9,42 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

