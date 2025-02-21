DAX22.288 -0,1%ESt505.475 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto14,64 -1,8%Dow43.428 -1,7%Nas19.524 -2,2%Bitcoin91.990 +0,1%Euro1,0461 ±0,0%Öl74,25 -3,1%Gold2.936 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Palantir A2QA4J NVIDIA 918422 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Alibaba A117ME Tesla A1CX3T Infineon 623100 Xiaomi A2JNY1 Bayer BAY001 RENK RENK73 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Deutsche Telekom 555750 thyssenkrupp 750000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street rot -- Rivian kann Verluste eindämmen -- Newmont schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen -- Palantir, Nissan, Rheinmetall, thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 8 Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 8
Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 8 im Überblick Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 8 im Überblick
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 8

22.02.25 03:23 Uhr
Rohstoffmärkte in KW 8: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und andere wichtige Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.677,15 USD -50,35 USD -1,85%
News
Baumwolle
0,66 USD -0,00 USD -0,32%
News
Bleipreis
1.955,50 USD -14,65 USD -0,74%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,69 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,36%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
98,14 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,01%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
4,26 USD 0,09 USD 2,06%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.936,39 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,56 USD 0,00 USD 0,07%
News
Heizölpreis
64,19 USD -1,85 USD -2,80%
News
Holzpreis
621,50 USD 3,00 USD 0,49%
News
Kaffeepreis
4,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,11%
News
Kakaopreis
7.920,00 GBP -130,00 GBP -1,61%
News
Kohlepreis
101,90 USD 2,90 USD 2,93%
News
Kupferpreis
9.518,84 USD -13,26 USD -0,14%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,98 USD -0,00 USD -0,06%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,88 USD -0,01 USD -1,04%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,88 USD -0,01 USD -1,04%
News
Maispreis
4,91 USD -0,07 USD -1,41%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,68 USD 0,01 USD 0,30%
News
Milchpreis
20,23 USD 0,01 USD 0,05%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
654,56 USD -3,87 USD -0,59%
News
Nickelpreis
15.299,00 USD -126,00 USD -0,82%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
74,25 USD -2,37 USD -3,09%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
70,25 USD -2,34 USD -3,22%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,12 USD -0,02 USD -0,57%
News
Palladiumpreis
969,00 USD -24,00 USD -2,42%
News
Palmölpreis
4.836,00 MYR 20,00 MYR 0,42%
News
Platinpreis
973,00 USD -9,00 USD -0,92%
News
Rapspreis
531,00 EUR -2,25 EUR -0,42%
News
Reispreis
13,60 USD -0,35 USD -2,47%
News
Silberpreis
32,56 USD -0,43 USD -1,30%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
294,60 USD -0,80 USD -0,27%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,47 USD -0,00 USD -0,59%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,40 USD -0,05 USD -0,45%
News
Super Benzin
1,75 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,06%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
226,50 EUR -0,75 EUR -0,33%
News
Zinkpreis
2.858,75 USD -23,25 USD -0,81%
News
Zinnpreis
33.437,50 USD 386,00 USD 1,17%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,21 USD 0,00 USD 1,00%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 8

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 16.02.2025 und dem 21.02.2025. Stand ist der 21.02.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -6,19 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -4,52 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,84 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Reispreis

Reispreis: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -1,91 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 19: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 9: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 4: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 3,31 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 5,03 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 16,09 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis