Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in KW 8
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 16.02.2025 und dem 21.02.2025. Stand ist der 21.02.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -6,19 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -4,52 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Reispreis
Reispreis: -2,64 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -1,91 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,49 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -1,20 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Maispreis
Maispreis: -0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,24 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,10 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 19: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 0,33 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 13: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,90 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,00 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,13 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 9: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 1,33 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 1,59 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 1,85 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 4: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 3,31 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 5,00 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 5,03 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 16,09 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
