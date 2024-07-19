DAX18.172 -1,0%ESt504.827 -0,9%MSCIW3.553 -0,8%Dow40.288 -0,9%Nas17.727 -0,8%Bitcoin61.176 -0,1%Euro1,0881 -0,2%Öl82,56 -2,7%Gold2.399 ±0,0%
KW 29: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Gold wieder auf Rekordfahrt: Warum Analysten mit noch höheren Goldpreisen rechnen
KW 29: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

20.07.24 03:18 Uhr
Rohstoff-Knaller in KW 29: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und mehr | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.352,15 USD -32,85 USD -1,38%
News
Baumwolle
0,70 USD -0,02 USD -2,33%
News
Bleipreis
2.100,00 USD -52,65 USD -2,45%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,63 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,25%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
98,33 EUR 0,10 EUR 0,10%
News
Eisenerzpreis
108,73 USD -0,21 USD -0,19%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,12 USD 0,03 USD 1,29%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.398,84 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,37 USD 0,08 USD 2,43%
News
Heizölpreis
63,93 USD -1,85 USD -2,81%
News
Holzpreis
502,00 USD 7,50 USD 1,52%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,49 USD 0,01 USD 0,57%
News
Kakaopreis
6.650,00 GBP 309,00 GBP 4,87%
News
Kohlepreis
104,40 USD -0,60 USD -0,57%
News
Kupferpreis
9.213,35 USD -127,85 USD -1,37%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,83 USD 0,01 USD 0,37%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,92 USD 0,00 USD 0,27%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,92 USD 0,00 USD 0,27%
News
Maispreis
3,92 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,55 USD -0,01 USD -0,22%
News
Milchpreis
19,85 USD -0,01 USD -0,05%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
689,89 USD -7,09 USD -1,02%
News
Nickelpreis
16.101,50 USD -102,00 USD -0,63%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
82,56 USD -2,30 USD -2,71%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
79,97 USD -2,44 USD -2,96%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,31 USD -0,00 USD -0,07%
News
Palladiumpreis
910,00 USD -23,00 USD -2,47%
News
Palmölpreis
4.013,00 MYR 28,00 MYR 0,70%
News
Platinpreis
968,00 USD -7,00 USD -0,72%
News
Rapspreis
486,00 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
News
Reispreis
14,28 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Silberpreis
29,21 USD -0,88 USD -2,92%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
336,80 USD -0,70 USD -0,21%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,46 USD 0,00 USD 0,13%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,96 USD -0,03 USD -0,30%
News
Super Benzin
1,76 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,29%
News
Uranpreis
84,65 USD -0,15 USD -0,18%
News
Weizenpreis
223,25 EUR 8,00 EUR 3,72%
News
Zinkpreis
2.716,00 USD -21,00 USD -0,77%
News
Zinnpreis
30.690,00 USD -984,00 USD -3,11%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,19 USD -0,00 USD -1,79%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 29

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 14.07.2024 und dem 19.07.2024. Stand ist der 19.07.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Reispreis

Reispreis: -27,01 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -10,30 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 29: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -9,46 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -8,28 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 27: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -6,64 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -5,66 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -5,07 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -4,62 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -4,01 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -3,56 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -3,08 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,53 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 16: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,00 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 12: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,97 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

