KW 29: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 14.07.2024 und dem 19.07.2024. Stand ist der 19.07.2024.
Platz 31: Reispreis
Reispreis: -27,01 Prozent
Platz 30: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -10,30 Prozent
Platz 29: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -9,46 Prozent
Platz 28: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -8,28 Prozent
Platz 27: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -6,64 Prozent
Platz 26: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -5,66 Prozent
Platz 25: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -5,07 Prozent
Platz 24: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -4,62 Prozent
Platz 23: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -4,01 Prozent
Platz 22: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -3,56 Prozent
Platz 21: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -3,54 Prozent
Platz 20: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -3,42 Prozent
Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -3,08 Prozent
Platz 18: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -2,53 Prozent
Platz 17: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,08 Prozent
Platz 16: Maispreis
Maispreis: -2,00 Prozent
Platz 15: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -1,98 Prozent
Platz 14: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -1,23 Prozent
Platz 13: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -1,16 Prozent
Platz 12: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,97 Prozent
Platz 11: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -0,69 Prozent
Platz 10: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,27 Prozent
Platz 9: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 8: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,09 Prozent
Platz 7: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0,55 Prozent
Platz 6: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,13 Prozent
Platz 5: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,45 Prozent
Platz 4: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,59 Prozent
Platz 3: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,83 Prozent
Platz 2: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 2,58 Prozent
Platz 1: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,37 Prozent
