Tops & Flops

10.08.24 02:12 Uhr
KW 32: Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe im Wochenrückblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.299,88 USD 25,88 USD 1,14%
News
Baumwolle
0,67 USD 0,01 USD 2,21%
News
Bleipreis
1.989,00 USD 71,00 USD 3,70%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,60 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,19%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
107,06 EUR 0,46 EUR 0,43%
News
Eisenerzpreis
100,75 USD -0,96 USD -0,95%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,16 USD 0,01 USD 0,37%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.430,80 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,23 USD -0,04 USD -1,07%
News
Heizölpreis
61,82 USD -0,53 USD -0,85%
News
Holzpreis
525,50 USD 23,50 USD 4,68%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,33 USD -0,13 USD -5,17%
News
Kakaopreis
6.356,00 GBP -434,00 GBP -6,39%
News
Kohlepreis
124,00 USD 2,50 USD 2,06%
News
Kupferpreis
8.804,00 USD 155,50 USD 1,80%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,84 USD 0,02 USD 1,13%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,90 USD -0,00 USD -0,28%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,90 USD -0,00 USD -0,28%
News
Maispreis
3,77 USD -0,02 USD -0,46%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,46 USD 0,04 USD 1,58%
News
Milchpreis
20,46 USD 0,08 USD 0,39%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
657,95 USD 1,49 USD 0,23%
News
Nickelpreis
16.080,00 USD 85,00 USD 0,53%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
79,46 USD 0,52 USD 0,66%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
76,99 USD 0,90 USD 1,18%
News
Orangensaftpreis
4,23 USD -0,20 USD -4,51%
News
Palladiumpreis
913,00 USD -13,50 USD -1,46%
News
Palmölpreis
3.840,00 MYR 33,00 MYR 0,87%
News
Platinpreis
925,50 USD -9,50 USD -1,02%
News
Rapspreis
464,25 EUR -3,75 EUR -0,80%
News
Reispreis
14,84 USD -0,20 USD -1,30%
News
Silberpreis
27,45 USD -0,14 USD -0,51%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
326,10 USD -8,80 USD -2,63%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,43 USD 0,00 USD 0,92%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,28 USD 0,13 USD 1,26%
News
Super Benzin
1,73 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,47%
News
Uranpreis
81,50 USD 0,10 USD 0,12%
News
Weizenpreis
217,00 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
News
Zinkpreis
2.697,00 USD 117,00 USD 4,53%
News
Zinnpreis
31.875,00 USD 1.750,00 USD 5,81%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,19 USD 0,00 USD 0,11%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 32

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 04.08.2024 und dem 09.08.2024. Stand ist der 09.08.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -9,05 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 31: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -4,10 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -3,66 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -3,49 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Maispreis

Maispreis: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,75 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,40 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 11: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 2,01 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 4,39 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 5,51 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 8,12 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

