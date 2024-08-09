KW 32: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 04.08.2024 und dem 09.08.2024. Stand ist der 09.08.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -9,05 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 31: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -4,10 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -3,92 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -3,66 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -3,49 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -1,83 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Maispreis
Maispreis: -1,81 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -1,75 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -1,60 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,99 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 18: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,40 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -0,31 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 11: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 1,36 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 1,83 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 2,01 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 2,16 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 4,39 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 5,51 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 8,12 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
