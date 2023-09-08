DAX15.740 +0,1%ESt504.237 -1,1%MSCIW2.949 +0,1%Dow34.577 +0,2%Nas13.762 +0,1%Bitcoin24.200 -1,2%Euro1,0702 ±0,0%Öl90,44 +0,8%Gold1.919 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple 865985 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y TUI TUAG50 Deutsche Telekom 555750 BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Bank 514000 Plug Power A1JA81
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen leicht im Plus -- China weitet offenbar Verbot von Apples iPhones aus -- Sartorius, SAP, Zalando, VW, Porsche, Sartorius, Fresenius im Fokus
Top News
Hot Stocks heute: Daytrading mit Discount-Optionsscheinen - Walt Disney und Ørsted jetzt kaufen?
KW 36: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 36: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

09.09.23 01:12 Uhr
KW 36: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.177,52 USD -13,37 USD -0,61%
News
Baumwolle
0,85 USD 0,01 USD 1,26%
News
Bleipreis
2.284,15 USD -2,00 USD -0,09%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Diesel Benzin
1,80 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,06%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
147,55 EUR -0,31 EUR -0,21%
News
Eisenerzpreis
117,40 USD -1,57 USD -1,34%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,62 USD 0,04 USD 1,51%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
1.919,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
4,91 USD 0,01 USD 0,20%
News
Heizölpreis
86,91 USD 2,11 USD 2,49%
News
Holzpreis
344,00 USD 5,00 USD 1,47%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,53 USD 0,01 USD 0,93%
News
Kakaopreis
2.966,00 GBP 0,00 GBP 0,00%
News
Kohlepreis
116,75 USD 0,25 USD 0,21%
News
Kupferpreis
8.223,75 USD -18,75 USD -0,23%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,83 USD -0,00 USD -0,08%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,82 USD -0,01 USD -1,60%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,82 USD -0,01 USD -1,60%
News
Maispreis
4,69 USD -0,03 USD -0,53%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,56 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Milchpreis
18,47 USD -0,03 USD -0,16%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
686,20 USD 8,57 USD 1,26%
News
Nickelpreis
19.903,50 USD -223,00 USD -1,11%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
90,44 USD 0,68 USD 0,76%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
87,21 USD 0,44 USD 0,51%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,50 USD -0,01 USD -0,26%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.201,00 USD -14,00 USD -1,15%
News
Palmölpreis
3.730,00 MYR -20,00 MYR -0,53%
News
Platinpreis
896,00 USD -12,00 USD -1,32%
News
Rapspreis
449,25 EUR -5,00 EUR -1,10%
News
Reispreis
16,60 USD -0,09 USD -0,51%
News
Silberpreis
22,93 USD -0,04 USD -0,17%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
411,60 USD 7,30 USD 1,81%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,64 USD -0,01 USD -0,84%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
13,39 USD -0,11 USD -0,81%
News
Super Benzin
1,87 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,16%
News
Uranpreis
59,45 USD USD
News
Weizenpreis
215,50 EUR -4,00 EUR -1,82%
News
Zinkpreis
2.406,00 USD -53,25 USD -2,17%
News
Zinnpreis
25.325,00 USD -375,00 USD -1,46%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,26 USD -0,00 USD -1,57%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 36

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 03.09.2023 und dem 08.09.2023. Stand ist der 08.09.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Pavel Chagochkin / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -7,26 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -5,78 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 28: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -5,60 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -5,56 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -5,25 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,48 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 24: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 17: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 15: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Diesel Benzin

Diesel Benzin: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 6: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 2,38 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 6,28 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 19,27 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis