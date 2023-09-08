KW 36: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 03.09.2023 und dem 08.09.2023. Stand ist der 08.09.2023.
Quelle: finanzen.net
Platz 30: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -7,26 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -5,78 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 28: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -5,60 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -5,56 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -5,25 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -4,48 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 24: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -3,18 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -2,41 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -2,26 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,64 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -1,25 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 17: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -1,04 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,90 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 15: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,30 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,35 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0,86 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Diesel Benzin
Diesel Benzin: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,59 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 6: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,67 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 2,06 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 2,38 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 6,28 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 19,27 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
