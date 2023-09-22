DAX15.557 -0,1%ESt504.207 -0,1%MSCIW2.880 -0,2%Dow33.964 -0,3%Nas13.212 -0,1%Bitcoin24.908 -0,1%Euro1,0654 -0,1%Öl93,83 +0,6%Gold1.926 ±0,0%
KW 38: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 38: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 38: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

23.09.23 02:12 Uhr
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.241,18 USD 18,03 USD 0,81%
News
Baumwolle
0,85 USD -0,00 USD -0,18%
News
Bleipreis
2.215,60 USD 11,75 USD 0,53%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Diesel Benzin
1,84 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,32%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
144,83 EUR 1,36 EUR 0,95%
News
Eisenerzpreis
121,69 USD -0,14 USD -0,12%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,65 USD 0,03 USD 1,03%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
1.925,52 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
4,26 USD 0,06 USD 1,31%
News
Heizölpreis
88,23 USD -0,79 USD -0,89%
News
Holzpreis
344,00 USD 5,00 USD 1,47%
News
Kaffeepreis
1,50 USD -0,05 USD -3,10%
News
Kakaopreis
2.996,00 GBP 7,00 GBP 0,23%
News
Kohlepreis
122,10 USD 0,10 USD 0,08%
News
Kupferpreis
8.161,59 USD 32,04 USD 0,39%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,87 USD 0,02 USD 0,99%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,82 USD -0,01 USD -1,72%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,82 USD -0,01 USD -1,72%
News
Maispreis
4,78 USD 0,03 USD 0,58%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,54 USD 0,01 USD 0,37%
News
Milchpreis
18,41 USD 0,03 USD 0,16%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
701,94 USD -0,50 USD -0,07%
News
Nickelpreis
19.040,00 USD 87,50 USD 0,46%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
93,83 USD 0,59 USD 0,63%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
90,36 USD 0,76 USD 0,85%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,41 USD -0,00 USD -0,13%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.254,00 USD -12,50 USD -0,99%
News
Palmölpreis
3.647,00 MYR -1,00 MYR -0,03%
News
Platinpreis
933,00 USD 9,00 USD 0,97%
News
Rapspreis
440,00 EUR -0,50 EUR -0,11%
News
Reispreis
15,83 USD 0,02 USD 0,13%
News
Silberpreis
23,56 USD 0,15 USD 0,64%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
388,00 USD -3,00 USD -0,77%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,61 USD 0,01 USD 1,73%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12,95 USD 0,02 USD 0,12%
News
Super Benzin
1,89 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,58%
News
Uranpreis
66,25 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Weizenpreis
235,50 EUR -0,50 EUR -0,21%
News
Zinkpreis
2.532,50 USD 58,50 USD 2,36%
News
Zinnpreis
25.313,50 USD -286,50 USD -1,12%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,27 USD 0,00 USD 0,60%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 38

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 17.09.2023 und dem 22.09.2023. Stand ist der 22.09.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -12,73 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -4,43 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -4,01 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -3,35 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -3,29 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -3,17 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 25: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -2,91 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 23: Reispreis

Reispreis: -2,59 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -2,31 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 19: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 18: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Diesel Benzin

Diesel Benzin: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 15: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 3,93 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

