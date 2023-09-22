KW 38: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 17.09.2023 und dem 22.09.2023. Stand ist der 22.09.2023.
Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -12,73 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -4,94 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -4,43 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -4,01 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -3,35 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -3,29 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -3,17 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 25: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -2,91 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 23: Reispreis
Reispreis: -2,59 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -2,31 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -1,29 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,22 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 19: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 18: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -1,01 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Diesel Benzin
Diesel Benzin: -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -0,76 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 15: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -0,53 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,23 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 0,75 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 1,51 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 3,93 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
