KW 6: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 04.02.2024 und dem 09.02.2024. Stand ist der 09.02.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -11,06 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 31: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -8,45 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: -2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,72 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 27: Maispreis
Maispreis: -2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -2,23 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -2,21 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -1,76 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,70 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 16: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 0,42 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 11: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 1,56 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,66 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 2,42 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Reispreis
Reispreis: 2,66 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 3,29 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,44 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 5: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 5,75 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 5,99 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 5,99 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 10,90 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 14,83 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
