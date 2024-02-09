DAX16.927 -0,2%ESt504.716 +0,1%MSCIW3.281 +0,5%Dow38.672 -0,1%Nas15.991 +1,3%Bitcoin43.905 +0,5%Euro1,0783 +0,1%Öl81,86 +0,1%Gold2.024 ±0,0%
KW 6: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

10.02.24 03:23 Uhr
Rohstoff-Performance: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. im Wochenrückblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Rohstoffe
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.216,15 USD -8,27 USD -0,37%
Baumwolle
0,92 USD 0,02 USD 2,68%
Bleipreis
2.049,85 USD -48,65 USD -2,32%
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,74 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,35%
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
84,90 EUR -2,11 EUR -2,43%
Eisenerzpreis
129,07 USD 2,04 USD 1,58%
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
1,86 USD -0,11 USD -5,44%
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
Goldpreis
2.024,47 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Haferpreis
3,79 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Heizölpreis
77,93 USD 3,43 USD 4,61%
Holzpreis
552,00 USD 2,00 USD 0,36%
Kaffeepreis
1,96 USD 0,06 USD 3,18%
Kakaopreis
4.639,00 GBP 300,00 GBP 6,91%
Kohlepreis
95,90 USD -2,00 USD -2,04%
Kupferpreis
8.091,50 USD -109,65 USD -1,34%
Lebendrindpreis
1,85 USD 0,01 USD 0,60%
Lebendschweinpreis
0,74 USD 0,00 USD 0,58%
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,74 USD 0,00 USD 0,58%
Maispreis
4,31 USD -0,03 USD -0,63%
Mastrindpreis
2,47 USD 0,00 USD 0,17%
Milchpreis
16,14 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Naphthapreis (European)
664,93 USD 24,25 USD 3,79%
Nickelpreis
15.721,50 USD -32,00 USD -0,20%
Ölpreis (Brent)
81,86 USD 0,11 USD 0,13%
Ölpreis (WTI)
76,61 USD 2,57 USD 3,47%
Orangensaftpreis
3,74 USD -0,11 USD -2,95%
Palladiumpreis
860,50 USD -30,50 USD -3,42%
Palmölpreis
3.920,00 MYR 3,00 MYR 0,08%
Platinpreis
876,00 USD -13,50 USD -1,52%
Rapspreis
417,25 EUR 4,50 EUR 1,09%
Reispreis
18,91 USD 0,28 USD 1,50%
Silberpreis
22,62 USD 0,03 USD 0,13%
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
347,00 USD -0,40 USD -0,12%
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,47 USD -0,01 USD -1,75%
Sojabohnenpreis
11,85 USD -0,11 USD -0,90%
Super Benzin
1,74 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,17%
Uranpreis
99,50 USD -3,40 USD -3,42%
Weizenpreis
209,00 EUR 3,75 EUR 1,83%
Zinkpreis
2.321,25 USD -51,90 USD -2,19%
Zinnpreis
25.976,00 USD 308,00 USD 1,20%
Zuckerpreis
0,24 USD 0,00 USD 0,17%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 6

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 04.02.2024 und dem 09.02.2024. Stand ist der 09.02.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -11,06 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -8,45 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,72 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 27: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,23 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 2,42 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Reispreis

Reispreis: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,44 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 5: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 5,75 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 5,99 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 5,99 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 10,90 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 14,83 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

