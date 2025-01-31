Rohstoffe im Januar 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Januar 2025 finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.01.2025 und dem 31.01.2025. Stand ist der 31.01.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -15,98 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 31: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -7,79 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -5,42 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -3,16 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -2,94 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,05 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 25: Reispreis
Reispreis: -1,78 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,64 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 0,65 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 1,37 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,65 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 2,91 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 2,99 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 3,21 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,70 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 4,02 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 4,12 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 4,29 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 5,11 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 11: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 5,32 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 10: Maispreis
Maispreis: 5,66 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 5,67 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 6,04 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 6,20 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 6,98 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 8,27 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 8,82 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 10,44 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 16,88 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 17,50 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
