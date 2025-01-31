DAX21.732 ±0,0%ESt505.287 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto16,30 -3,2%Dow44.545 -0,8%Nas19.627 -0,3%Bitcoin99.036 +0,2%Euro1,0369 -0,2%Öl76,77 -0,4%Gold2.801 ±0,0%
Rohstoffe im Januar 2025: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

01.02.25 02:12 Uhr
Januar 2025: Performance der Rohstoffpreise - Gold, Öl und weitere im Vergleich | finanzen.net

Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Januar 2025 finden Sie hier.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Januar 2025.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.01.2025 und dem 31.01.2025. Stand ist der 31.01.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -15,98 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -7,79 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -5,42 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -3,16 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,05 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 25: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,78 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,65 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 2,91 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,99 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 3,70 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 4,02 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 4,29 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 5,11 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 5,32 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 10: Maispreis

Maispreis: 5,66 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 5,67 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 6,04 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 6,20 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 6,98 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 8,27 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 8,82 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 10,44 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 16,88 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 17,50 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

