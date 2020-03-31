finanzen.net

03.04.2020 10:56

Alstom buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Alstom auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Analyst Guillermo Peigneux Lojo kürzte zwar in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie mit Blick auf die Belastungen durch die Corona-Krise und den Ölpreisschock seine Schätzungen für den Kapitalgütersektor. Bei Alstom gehe es aber nur um eine vorübergehende Verschiebung von Umsätzen und Gewinnen. Der aktuelle Aktienkurs missachte eindeutig das Wachstums- und Gewinnpotenzial der Gruppe./tav/kro

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 08:23 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom buy

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
48,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
37,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,62%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
37,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,03%
Analyst Name:
Guillermo Peigneux Lojo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,21 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

