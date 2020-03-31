ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Alstom auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Analyst Guillermo Peigneux Lojo kürzte zwar in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie mit Blick auf die Belastungen durch die Corona-Krise und den Ölpreisschock seine Schätzungen für den Kapitalgütersektor. Bei Alstom gehe es aber nur um eine vorübergehende Verschiebung von Umsätzen und Gewinnen. Der aktuelle Aktienkurs missachte eindeutig das Wachstums- und Gewinnpotenzial der Gruppe./tav/kro



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 08:23 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



