|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
48,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
37,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28,62%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
37,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,03%
|
Analyst Name:
Guillermo Peigneux Lojo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,21 €
|10:56 Uhr
|Alstom buy
|UBS AG
|31.03.20
|Alstom buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.03.20
|Alstom buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.03.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.20
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.03.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.20
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.03.20
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.03.20
|Alstom Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.02.20
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
