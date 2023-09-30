DAX 15.123 +0,2%ESt50 4.113 +0,3%MSCI World 2.811 +0,4%Dow 33.130 +0,4%Nas 13.236 +1,4%Bitcoin 26.367 -0,3%Euro 1,0523 +0,2%Öl 84,59 -1,7%Gold 1.823 +0,1%
Alstom Aktie

Deutsche Bank AG

Alstom Hold

12:56 Uhr
Alstom Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Alstom nach vorläufigen Halbjahreszahlen und einer Cashflow-Warnung von 30 auf 23 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Der enttäuschende Barmittelfluss sei ein schwerer Schlag für die Glaubwürdigkeit des Managements des Zugherstellers, schrieb Analyst Gael de-Bray in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er reduzierte seine Gewinnschätzungen für das Geschäftsjahr 2023/24 und die Folgejahre./edh/stk

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.10.2023 / 06:45 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

